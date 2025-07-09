Cole Palmer lashed out after Nicolas Jackson ignored a clear assist opportunity in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Fluminense

Jackson’s attempt ended in a miss, prompting Palmer to kick the goalpost and scream in frustration

Despite the moment of tension, Chelsea comfortably advanced, fueled by Joao Pedro’s impressive double

In Chelsea's confident 2-0 win over Brazilian side Fluminense in the Club World Cup, a moment of frustration stole some of the spotlight.

England international Cole Palmer was visibly furious after teammate Nicolas Jackson failed to pass him the ball during a promising attacking move late in the second half.

The 22-year-old forward, known for his creative playmaking, was left unmarked inside the box, expecting a simple square pass for a tap-in goal. Instead, Jackson chose to go for glory himself from a tight angle.

Under pressure from veteran defender Thiago Silva, Jackson unleashed a shot that hit the side netting, a wasted chance that left Palmer visibly fuming, GOAL reports.

Cameras caught Palmer yelling in frustration and kicking the goalpost, clearly disappointed with Jackson’s decision-making.

A hand of apology, but damage done

Immediately after the missed opportunity, Jackson extended a hand to Palmer in an attempt to apologise for the misjudged decision.

However, Palmer’s anger had already flared. He did all he could during the play to make himself visible and available, waving and calling for the pass across the face of the goal, a pass that would have almost certainly resulted in Chelsea’s third goal of the night.

The tension was visible to all as Palmer directed his frustration toward the Senegalese forward.

Although no physical confrontation erupted, the body language between the two players spoke volumes.

The incident marked a brief but fiery moment in what was otherwise a well-controlled performance by the Blues.

Palmer and Jackson chemistry jinxed?

While Joao Pedro's double ensured Chelsea progressed with ease, the Palmer-Jackson incident raises questions about the attacking duo's chemistry.

Up until now, both players had combined impressively, with Palmer assisting eight of Jackson’s goals this season, talkSPORT reports.

Had the missed chance been converted into a goal, it would have been their 16th combined effort for the club.

Jackson was making his return after a red card in Chelsea’s previous loss to Flamengo. Perhaps eager to redeem himself, he appeared to opt for personal glory over team success, a choice that clearly did not sit well with Palmer.

For manager Enzo Maresca, the win is cause for celebration, but he will likely need to address the tension on the training ground to ensure better decision-making and harmony going forward.

Jackson refuses to apologise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jackson has refused to apologise to his teammates after receiving a straight red card in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

The 23-year-old Senegalese forward was sent off following a VAR review that found him guilty of elbowing Magpies defender Sven Botman in an aerial challenge.

The red card came in the first half and left Chelsea playing with 10 men for the majority of the game, a key factor in their defeat that hurts their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

