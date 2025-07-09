Chelsea are through to the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, thanks to a brace by new signing Joao Pedro

The Brazilian striker proved too hot for the Fluminense backline, grabbing a goal in each half of the entertaining encounter

His arrival has sparked a conversation on which player should be the club's first choice striker in the coming season

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro seems to have made an instant statement following his brace on his full debut for Chelsea Football Club.

Barely six days after completing his move to the Stamford Bridge outfit, Pedro's goals booked the team a ticket into the Club World Cup final.

He struck two brilliant goals in each half as fans believe the club's search for a top striker could be over.

Joao Pedro of Chelsea in action during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarter final match between SE Palmeiras and Chelsea FC. Photo by Chris Brunskill.

The is due to the performances of Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap at the 2024/2025 football season.

Each player has brought distinct style, fueling debates over who should lead the line as the first-choice striker under manager Enzo Maresca.

It is a critical decision as Chelsea aim to build on their 2024-25 season, which saw them finish fourth in the Premier League and win the UEFA Conference League.

Nicolas Jackson has been impressive upfront, however the 24-year-old has been inconsistent, missing glaring chances.

A red card against Flamengo in the Club World Cup and a missed chance against Fluminense—have raised concerns as well, per ESPN.

Jackson could slip to third-choice status, as noted by vocal critic and former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel.

Liam Delap, who was signed for a £30million from Ipswich Town, offers the club a traditional No. 9 presence, scoring and assisting in the Club World Cup.

However, fans at the MetLife stadium seem to be carried away with Pedro's brilliance as they 'agree' that Pedro is their new first choice striker.

Staunch fans Josue told Legit that he expects Pedro to give defenders in England a lot of problems.

"He’s (Pedro) going to be a massive problem for defenders in England! His clever runs, sharp finishing, and the way he links up with teammates were unreal.

"Those two goals he scored? Pure class. Premier League defenders are in for a tough time."

Out of respect for his boyhood club, Pedro did not celebrate any of the goals as he raised his hands while his teammates jumped over him.

Another fan, Tavarez Santos added:

"Now this is what I call a striker. Two chances, two goals, that's it. I prefer him to start ahead of Jackson and Delap.

"It's also a good thing that we now have competition upfront."

Chelsea fan Josue at the MetLife Stadium during the Club World Cup semifinal clash against Fluminense. Photo: Babajide Orevba.

Joao Pedro becomes the 18th forward signed by Chelsea in just over three years under their current ownership, per BBC Sport.

Arriving from Brighton for £60million, his transfer pushes the club’s total expenditure on attackers during this period to £560m.

Why Fluminense were denied penalty

Legit.ng earlier reported that there was controversy in the 34th minute when VAR denied Fluminense what many have described as a clear penalty.

However, after a VAR review, Letexier overturned the decision and ruled that Chalobah’s hand was in a “natural position” and thus not punishable.

