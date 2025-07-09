Chelsea fans in the United States have continued to celebrate their victory over Fluminense in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

The Blues proved too strong for the Brazilian side and are one win away from clinching another major title

Fans set up barbecue stands in celebration of the victory, turning the fan zones and car lot into party 'venues'

Chelsea fans turned MetLife Stadium into a jubilant party zone after their team’s 2-0 win over Fluminense in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final.

The Blues have secured a spot in the final of the competition, thanks to incredible goals by new signing Joao Felix.

Over 70,000 fans erupted in celebration, waving the respective club flags and chanting all through the encounter.

Chelsea fans celebrate their win over Fluminense at the MetLife Stadium. Photo: Babajide Orevba.

Source: Original

Outside the stadium, the festive spirit spilled over into fan zones where supporters set up barbecue stands, grilling food while sipping drinks and blasting loud music from cars.

Families and kids joined the fun, playing and dancing in the Meadowlands, basking in the victory’s glow.

Fans celebrate Chelsea's win over Fluminense at the car lot of the MetLife Stadium. Photo: Babajide Orevba.

Source: Original

The world's football governing body, FIFA, slashed ticket prices to as low as $13.40 for the Fluminense vs Chelsea encounter and it boosted attendance, even though some fans grumbled about parking and traffic issues.

After the game, Chelsea supporters celebrated late into the night, their barbecues, music, and family fun setting the stage for Sunday’s historic final.

Fluminense fans hail Joao Pedro

Meanwhile, Fluminense fans showed their class by applauding Joao Pedro’s first goal for Chelsea during the encounter.

Excited football fans shortly before kick-off of the match between Chelsea and Fluminense. Photo: Babajide Orevba.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the emotional weight of scoring against his boyhood club after his £60million transfer from Brighton, the 23-year-old forward chose not to celebrate his stunning curling strike, a nod to his deep ties with his former team.

Pedro rose through Fluminense's academy from age 10, and was transformed from a defensive midfielder into a versatile, goal-scoring talent by the Brazilian club.

He made the decision to forgo celebration a poignant gesture of respect.

Journalist Kieran Gill captured the moment, saying via Chelsea Chronicle:

“Joao Pedro refrained from celebrating out of loyalty to Fluminense, and their fans responded with heartfelt applause for his brilliant goal.”

Pedro was also given a great reception when he came off the pitch, and while he was already popular with Fluminense fans, he will have earned a brand new set of supporters from West London after his brace.

With Liam Delap ruled out due to suspension, Enzo Maresca could have easily recalled Nicolas Jackson to the starting lineup after the striker missed the Club World Cup quarter-final, but Joao Pedro started and the Brazilian delivered in style.

Why Fluminense were denied penalty

Legit.ng earlier reported that there was controversy in the 34th minute of the encounter when VAR denied Fluminense what many have described as a clear penalty.

After a thorough review, match referee Francois Letexier overturned the decision and ruled that Chalobah’s hand was in a “natural position” and thus not punishable.

