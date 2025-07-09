Chelsea beat Brazilian club Fluminense to reach the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final in the United States

Nigeria-eligible defender Tosin Adarabioyo paired with Trevoh Chalobah in the defence to help the Blues keep a clean sheet

Adarabioyo, who the NFF are eyeing for a nationality switch, disclosed his favourite Nigerian meal after the match

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has shared an insight into his Nigerian life after helping the Blues reach the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final after beating Fluminense 2-0.

The Blues reached the final thanks to two brilliant goals from debutant João Pedro against his boyhood club, a match Adarabioyo played 90 minutes in defence.

Tosin Adarabioyo in action for Chelsea against Fluminense. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Enzo Maresca’s side will face the winner of the second semi-final between 2024 and 2025 UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Adarabioyo discloses favourite Nigerian food

Adarabioyo continues to grow in influence for Chelsea on and off the pitch, while he has a decision to make over his international future ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Fulham defender, speaking to journalist Osagie Ekhator, was asked to name his favourite Nigerian food, which he smiled at before giving his answer.

“Pounded yam and koro,” he said.

The post elicited mixed reactions from fans, a few of whom urged Nigeria to get him, while others claimed he is taking too much time to decide.

@danielfamogun wrote:

“Abeg make this one getat, stop asking him questions. He wan play make he play, if he no wan play make he dey his dey.”

@iamdx2 wrote:

“Okra soup and pounded yam… anyways me I do fufu and bitter leaf soup. Tosin try this my own, you'll score more goals😂”

@slekky4 wrote:

“They should leave this guy alone. If I am the one, I won't answer anyone.”

@funnyboneofficial wrote:

“We need this boy sha.”

Cole Palmer praises Adarabioyo

Cole Palmer and Adarabioyo forged a relationship since the defender joined the Blues as a free agent in July 2024 after running down his contract down the road with Fulham.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Cole Palmer during Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Flamengo. Photo by Emilee Chinn.

Source: Getty Images

Palmer opened the scoring in the 2-1 quarter-final win over Palmieras and ran to Adarabioyo, who was on the substitute bench, to celebrate the goal, which he explained why after the game.

“That's my boy. Obviously, I've had a difficult time these past whatever months on and off the pitch, but he's always been there for me and he's helped me a lot,” he said as quoted by BBC Sports.

“So, yeah, I just thought I'd go over to him.”

Adarabioyo helped the Blues win the UEFA Europa Conference League in his first season and was named in the official team of the season.

Adarabioyo to decide his international future soon

Legit.ng previously reported that Tosin Adarabioyo confirmed that he will decide his international future soon, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than a year away.

The defender denied rumours that he had previously turned down approaches from the NFF, but admits it is high time he decided between England and Nigeria.

