Victor Osimhen has agreed to join Galatasaray after saying yes to the club's proposal, which he had left pending

Osimhen rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal to join the Turkish league champions

Nigerian football fans are divided on the news claiming he deserves better, but wouldn't get anything better

Nigerian football fans have expressed their thoughts after reports broke that Victor Osimhen has said yes to Galatasaray's proposal to continue at the club next season.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray after failing to secure a permanent exit from Napoli last summer and impressed during the loan spell in Turkey.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 3-0 win over Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

He scored 37 goals and provided a further eight assists for his teammates, to help the club win the Turkish Super League and Ziraat Turkish Cup trophies.

The club decided to sign him permanently despite the cost of the transfer and the player’s salary demands, which will shift their financial structure significantly.

According to Buchi Laba, the Super Eagles forward ignored other interested clubs, including a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal and has said yes to Galatasaray's proposal.

Al-Hilal reportedly offered €45 million per season, while the offer he accepted from Galatasaray is €16 million on a three-year contract, with an option of a further year.

Fans react to Osimhen’s agreement with Galatasaray

Nigerian football fans, as always, are divided on Osimhen's decision, with many speaking in a tone of mockery that he settled for Galatasaray, while some lovers were displeased that he chose the club.

@maxvayshia wrote:

“Nonsense. Osimhen did not reject any offers from any Top European club cos NOT A SINGLE CLUB wanted him. He is blacklisted in Europe. Galatasaray is his only option left. I said this before, and I have been waiting to be proven wrong. Rejected my foot.”

@Mr_Jibzz wrote:

“I hope they reject it no matter what. Cos wdym Galatasaray, for another 3 years? Just go to Al-Hilal then.”

@Ilerioluwakiye wrote:

Man said they came back begging and offer what he wanted, only to still land in Galatasaray because he loves the project they are building. The delulu ehhh. I'm happy for VO if he is happy for himself. Atleast his money will be complete and love him there.

@Engr_Series wrote:

“…rejected offers from Top European clubs to return back to Galatasaray. ⁠He was convinced by the Project Galatasaray are building…” If you insist.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

@Jibsman1 wrote:

“Banter aside, Osimhen not attracting interest from top clubs who obviously are in need of a top striker is jarring. PSG need a CF (they are keeping faith in Goncalo Ramos who cost 80m). Arsenal went for Gyokeres. Mufc, Liverpool, Chelsea are not seriously considering him despite being available for 70m pounds. Can Galatasaray pay him the money he reportedly demands?”

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is not done as Napoli are insisting on €75 million, not the €60 million Galatasaray have officially submitted to their table.

Turkish pundit warns Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit warned Galatasaray not to proceed with the deal for Osimhen, despite reports that the Super Eagles forward had agreed to the Turkish champions.

Yusuf Kenan Celik claims the signing will disrupt Galatasaray’s financial structure and upset their dressing room, hence they should back off from the signing.

