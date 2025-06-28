Tosin Adarabioyo has confirmed he is close to deciding his international future after years of waiting

The Chelsea defender is eligible to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Three Lions of England

He has not played international football for 10 years, last playing for the England U19 team against Japan

Chelsea star Tosin Adarabioyo has confirmed that he is close to making a decision over his international future with Nigeria waiting on the defender.

Adarabioyo was born in London, England to Nigerian parents and thus is eligible to play international football for both countries.

Tosin Adarabioyo celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Esperance de Tunis. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

He represented England at youth levels, but has been overlooked for a Three Lions call-up even after moving to Chelsea as a free agent at the end of last season.

As England continues to overlook him, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have reportedly been making efforts to represent the country of his parents.

Adarabioyo to decide between England and Nigeria

The Manchester City academy star has not earned his first England call-up even after becoming a central figure in Chelsea’s defence and the appointment of Thomas Tuchel.

He is currently playing at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup for Chelsea and was asked about his international future, which he confirmed that he will decide before the World Cup.

"The World Cup means it is a decision I need to take sooner rather than later. It is a conversation we will have and we will see how it goes,” he said as quoted by BBC Sports.

It is believed that his loyalty lies with England, but at 27 and yet to earn his first call-up, he could decide to switch his allegiance and represent the three-time African champions.

The World Cup qualification could deal Nigeria a blow, as the Super Eagles risk missing out on qualifying for the tournament to be played in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Adarabioyo denies rejecting Nigeria

There were reports that the former Fulham defender turned down previous attempts from the Nigeria Football Federation, including a visit from technical director Augustine Eguavoen.

Adarabioyo, speaking after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League final with Chelsea in Wroclaw, denied this reports, claiming there were never any conversation.

Tosin Adarabioyo after Chelsea beat Esperance de Tunis at the Club World Cup. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

“Both of those pieces of news are false. I have never turned down Nigeria and never had any conversation with them to say I would be going to Nigeria,” he said as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

“At the point of last season, we had this little bit of conversation, I told them I wanted to focus on club football. I was in my last year at Fulham.

“Now I am at Chelsea, my first year, which I want to concentrate on again. I think now is going to be the time I need to make a decision.”

Adarabioyo speaks about Nigerian roots

Legit.ng previously reported that Adarabioyo spoke about his Nigerian roots in terms of his family's way of upbringing despite growing up in London.

He specifically noted pounded yam was hard to adapt to, but it was a food that makes one strong, which is different from the normal food in England communities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng