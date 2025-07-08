Final recording reveals Peter Rufai’s dying wish is to be remembered for nurturing Nigerian youth through sport and education

The 61‑year‑old legend, who won AFCON 1994, becomes the sixth member of that golden 1994 squad to pass away

Rufai’s Staruf Football Academy and his recent return to the classroom frame a legacy far deeper than his penalty saves

Nigeria awoke to the painful news that Peter Rufai had died on Thursday, 3 July 2025, after a prolonged illness.

Tributes poured in from President Bola Tinubu, former Vice‑President Atiku Abubakar, and a host of ex-teammates, all hailing “Dodo Mayana” as the safe hands who guided the Super Eagles to Africa Cup of Nations glory in 1994 and memorable World Cup runs in 1994 and 1998.

Peter Rufai enjoyed a stellar international career, earning 65 caps for Nigeria between 1983 and 1998. Photo by Stewart Kendall

Rufai, who had 65 caps for Nigeria, etched his name in gold as a goalkeeping legend with his extraordinary skills.

According to the BBC, the goalkeeper’s passing makes him the sixth member of that celebrated 1994 side to have passed, after Stephen Keshi, Rashidi Yekini, Wilfred Agbonavbare, Thompson Oliha, and Uche Okafor.

Rufai’s final wish surfaces online

In a rediscovered episode of the Popular Side podcast recorded earlier this year, Rufai shared what is now described as his final wish before his tragic passing.

He called the only thing he prayed people would remember him for is building a platform for young Nigerians to balance books and boots.

True to that vision, he had already earned formal coaching badges at the National Institute for Sports in Lagos and relaunched his Staruf Football Academy, which blends classroom learning with technical drills.

“My support to upcoming youths in the area of sports development. I love working with the youth because we have them in abundance.

“For me, being with the youths of Nigeria in any aspect I could contribute and creating a platform where I could look back and say yes, if I am not there tomorrow, I know I have created a platform, and that led me to creating a school.

“Through the school, we have academic and football. It is all in one."

The clip, now viral on Nigerian social media, has shed light on Rufai’s legacy as a goalkeeper and as an individual who loves giving back to society.

Carrying the torch forward

Peter Rufai's legacy will be remembered for centuries to come.

Peter Rufai helped the Super Eagles win the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994 and also represented Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup in 1994 and 1998. Photo by Henri Szwarc

According to Biography Zone, Rufai’s net worth was estimated to be $4 million as of 2025 before his tragic death.

He was not just one of Nigeria's top goalkeepers, but also a trailblazer who helped to establish Nigerian football on a global scale.

His leadership, work ethic, and devotion to perfection have inspired countless young players, and his impact on Nigerian football continues to this day.

Oshoala pays tribute to Peter Rufai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that six-time Africa Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala paid a special tribute to legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai during the ongoing WAFCON.

Super Falcons players honored the 1994 AFCON winner by donning black armbands during their 3-0 victory against Tunisia on Sunday evening, July 6.

Despite playing one season for Liverpool, the three-time WAFCON winner opted to wear a wristband in honour of Peter Rufai instead of Diogo Jota.

