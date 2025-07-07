Victor Osimhen has reportedly decided which club he will play for next season among his suitors

The Super Eagles forward will leave Napoli permanently this summer after five years at the Naples club

Osimhen announced his decision a week before his planned return to Napoli for pre-season training

Victor Osimhen has reportedly decided on which club he will play for next season, with club-to-club negotiations ongoing to reach a final agreement for his departure.

Osimhen has been at loggerheads with Napoli over his exit since the summer of 2023 after he helped the club win the Italian Serie A title under Luciano Spalletti.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray teammates after winning the Turkish league and cup titles. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

He signed a contract extension with a €130 million release clause, which eventually proved to be a poor decision, as it hindered him from leaving the club swiftly in 2024.

Galatasaray signed him on a season-long loan last summer after proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Al-Ahli, and Chelsea collapsed on the transfer deadline day.

He impressed during his loan spell in Turkey, scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists to help the club win the Super League title and Ziraat Turkish Cup.

The performances prompted Galatasaray to pursue a permanent move for him, activating multiple sponsorship agreements to fund the biggest transfer in Turkish football.

Victor Osimhen decides next club

According to Nigerian journalist and a close associate of Osimhen, Buchi Laba, the Super Eagles forward has reportedly said yes to Galatasaray’s proposal.

The report added that the Neapolitans have been speaking to the striker to continue at the club as they try to mount a title defence next season, despite an agreement to part ways before.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli and Galatasaray have begun club-to-club negotiations to agree on a fee after the Italian Serie A champions rejected the initial offer believed to be in the region of €55million, below his €75mil release clause.

The striker has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray for a three-year contract until June 30, 2028, reportedly worth €16 million net per season.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring Galatasaray's title-winning goal against Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are still in the race and are willing to pay Napoli their player's €75mil release clause, but do not have an agreement with the player, having rejected an initial proposal worth €45mil.

His decision arrived a week before a planned return to Napoli for a pre-season medical check, which was scheduled for July 14. The plan could have only been averted by joining a new club.

Conte had reportedly planned to have him train away from the first team if he had returned, and he would not be a part of the team's tactical training as he was expected to leave.

Three clubs interested in Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Fabrizio Romano named the clubs interested in Osimhen, amid reports that Manchester United have made him their priority target.

The transfer expert confirmed that Galatasaray, Al-Hilal and Italian Juventus are the three clubs actively speaking to the player's representatives for a move.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng