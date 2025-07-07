German-Born Nigerian Player Speaks Fluent Igbo After Match, Eyes Super Eagles Call, Video
- A German-born player has subtly sent a message to the Nigeria football hierarchy about representing the Super Eagles in the future
- The Nigeria Football Federation has given coach Eric Chelle support in securing the commitment of foreign-based players willing to make a switch
- The highly-rated central defender played a crucial role at the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in June
Eric Chelle's European tour appears to be paying off, as another defender is prepared to pledge his allegiance to Nigeria.
Super Eagles were exposed by the Warriors of Zimbabwe during the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the three-time AFCON winners conceded a goal in the 90th minute.
That result left Nigeria with one win, four draws, and one loss in their qualification Group C for the tournament next year.
During the Unity Cup match against Ghana, the Super Eagles conceded two goals from the right-back position, a development that brought about the ability of the team to absorb pressure.
I will decide my future soon - Ugwu
Ajax product Precious Ugwu stated that he is undecided over the country he would represent at the senior level.
In a TikTok post, the 19-year-old revealed that his father named him after a Nigerian footballer.
The FC Volendam player said he is happy playing for the Netherlands' youth team. He said:
"It's a great feeling, we knew Germany was a good side and we did really well by recording a 3-0 win; we'll keep going.
"I am now playing for the Netherlands but yeah I can play for four countries so we'll see later in the future for which one I'll decide, but now I'm really happy here.
"My father before the time he was young he knew a player, his name is Precious also as well and he really liked him a lot and so he decided to give that name to me and it's really a nice name for me."
The Netherlands beat holders Spain 1-0 to win the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, per TribalFootball.
What is Ugwu's best food?
Precious Ugwu revealed that his father (Nigerian) cherishes his local delicacy.
The former Ajax defender revealed that he still keeps in touch with his extended family in Nigeria.
Ugwu disclosed that he understands Igbo but cannot speak it fluently. He said:
"As you know my father is a Nigerian and like the Nigeria food is great like jollof rice, egusi soup, everything plantain, it's a great amazing food and I have a family there as well; I visit them a few times. I am really close to my roots and proud of it.
"I visited Nigeria nine years ago, but I contact them on the phone always so it is nice. My best Nigerian food is jollof rice and meat or chicken, anything.
"I am Igbo, I can't speak really well but I understand a lot of things. I can say kedu, odinma, kedu afa gi? I also have a Nigerian name Uchechukwu."
Precious Ugwu was born in Germany to a Nigerian father and a Bosnian and Herzegovinian mother, per Transfermarkt.
Olisadebe tells Arsenal star to choose Nigeria
Legit.ng earlier reported that former Poland international Emmanuel Olisadebe advised Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri to commit his international future to Nigeria instead of England.
The ex-Poland international pointed out that many Nigerian players struggle to cement a place in England’s senior team and suggested that choosing Nigeria could provide the youngster with a more promising international career.
