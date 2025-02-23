Emmanuel Olisadebe has urged Ethan Nwaneri to choose Nigeria over England, citing better long-term opportunities

England’s track record of dropping players could be a warning sign for the Arsenal starlet

Nwaneri could join top stars like Lookman, Iwobi, and Aina in choosing the Super Eagles over the Three Lions

Former Poland international Emmanuel Olisadebe has advised Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri to commit his international future to Nigeria instead of England.

Nwaneri, one of England’s brightest young talents, has made waves at Arsenal since breaking into the senior team.

Ethan Nwaneri has so far represented England at the youth level and is on the radar of Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

The 17-year-old midfielder made history on September 18, 2022, by becoming Arsenal’s youngest-ever debutant and the youngest player to feature in a Premier League match at just 15 years and 181 days.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Nwaneri has represented England at the youth level and is reportedly on the radar of Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel, SPORTbible reports.

However, he remains eligible to switch allegiance to Nigeria, a country that could offer him more consistent opportunities at the senior level.

Olisadebe advises Nwaneri to make a decision

Olisadebe, who was born in Nigeria but played for Poland, understands the tough decision Nwaneri faces.

Ethan Nwaneri made history on 18 September 2022, when he became the youngest-ever Arsenal player and the youngest to feature in the Premier League. Photo by Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

The ex-Poland international pointed out that many Nigerian players struggle to cement a place in England’s senior team and suggested that choosing Nigeria could provide the youngster with a more promising international career.

“I think it boils down to the players themselves.

“Coming from a situation like that is just a matter of choice. I was faced with the choice of playing for Nigeria or Poland, and I chose the latter. The player has to look deep and find out what is best for him. If he feels playing for England is the best for him, then fine.

“But we all know how the English do; they might just dump him after playing one game. It’s a very difficult decision to make, but I hope he makes the right one.”

Nwaneri backed to pick Nigeria over England

Meanwhile, UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng has advised Nwaneri to pick the Super Eagles over England’s Three Lions if he wants playing time in the national team.

“Nwaneri must choose wisely—England offers prestige, but Nigeria could give him a key role in a growing squad. It’s not just about status, but playing time and legacy.”

Nwaneri could follow in the footsteps of other Super Eagles stars

If Nwaneri chooses Nigeria over England, he would follow in the footsteps of several top players who were eligible for the Three Lions but opted to represent the Super Eagles.

This includes Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Joe Aribo, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and CAF Men's Player of the Year Ademola Lookman.

With Nigeria’s national team looking to strengthen its attacking options, Nwaneri could play a key role in shaping the future of the Super Eagles under Eric Chelle if he decides to commit to the three-time African champions.

Nigeria at risk of losing Arsenal younsgter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that England are preparing to extend a national team invitation to youngster Ethan Nwaneri, who has been impressive for Premier League club Arsenal.

Nwaneri, who is eligible to represent Nigeria, has already featured for England's U16, U17 and U19 national teams.

Should England manager Thomas Tuchel hand the 17-year-old an invite, it would shut down Nigeria's hopes of snapping him up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng