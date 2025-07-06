Former Liverpool women's player Rinsola Babajide honoured the memory of late Diogo Jota with her heartfelt tribute

Babajide scored a goal in the Super Falcons' 3-0 win against Tunisia in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday evening, July 6

Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, were laid to rest on Saturday, July 5, following a car crash that claimed both their lives

Rinsola Babajide delivered a heartfelt tribute that touched the football community in Africa after scoring Nigeria's second goal at the ongoing WAFCON in Morocco on Sunday evening.

Super Falcons won their opening match by 3-0 against Tunisia in a bid to secure their 10th title.

Nigeria currently top Group B with three points on goal difference.

Super Falcons of Nigeria line up during an international friendly match against Algeria at the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ogun State. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

Nigeria outclass Tunisia

Super Falcons wasted no time in sending a strong message as Asisat Oshoala found the net in the 3rd minute following a well-delivered freekick from Rinsola Babajide.

Two minutes into the first-half added time, former Liverpool forward Rinsola Babajide scored Nigeria's second goal after beating the goalkeeper with a low shot, according to BBC.

The FIFA U20 bronze medallist paid homage to Portuguese Diogo Jota with her trademark celebration, who sadly passed away last Thursday alongside his brother, Andre Silva, per The Cable.

Nigeria sealed the victory in the 80th minute courtesy of a goal from substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo who found the bottom corner with a composed left-footed finish.

With the performance of the player, Coach Justin Madugu has sent a strong signal to Nigerians, especially those who doubted his ability to lead the squad to the WAFCON.

Super Falcons are aiming to better their fourth-place finish at the 2022 WAFCON in Morocco.

Babajide Rinsola pays tribute to Diogo Jota after scoring the 2nd goal for Super Falcons against Tunisia at the 2025 WAFCON. Photo by: Justina Aniefiok.

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed Babajide's celebration. Read them below:

Kaosiso Stan wrote:

"This life sha,Peter Rufai died same day as Diogo Jota..Una leave una fellow citizen dey go pay tribute to someone that haven’t been to Nigeria for once. No offense oo but charity they say begins at home..Peace 🕊️."

Ben Emeka replied:

"Kaosiso Stan she was an ex player of Liverpool, secondly, the first goal has been dedicated to our own loss the legendary dodomayana. This sports for crying out loud. The football fractanity is mourning this two legendary. Respect."

Adeleke Mahmoud Dasola opined:

"Oga Rinsola Babajide was a formal Liverpool women player, she and jota knows each other, she ain't paying tribute to a stranger, she knows what she's doing."

Afolabi Viktor Leo Jemiseye said:

"Thank you so much my ex Liverpool lady player.

"Rest in power Diogoal."

Royal Prince added:

"Once a Red is always a Red."

Cause of Diogo Jota's death

The Lamborghini of the Portuguese star Diogo Jota veered off the road after a suspected tyre burst while overtaking another vehicle.

According to BBC, the supercar slammed into a roadside barrier and immediately burst into flames.

Forensics have confirmed that the corpses recovered from the scene were those of the footballers, and there is an ongoing investigation into an incident of a speeding accident, per Sky Sports.

Salah mourns Jota

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has reacted to the news of the death of his teammate Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, both of whom died on Thursday morning.

The former Chelsea star posted an emotional message on his official X page, extending his condolences to the wife, kids and family of his former teammate.

