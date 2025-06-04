Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has reacted to a sweet video of a footballer singing his song at a spiritual retreat during footballers across Europe

A clip captured Milton Keynes Dons star Daniel Patrick Crowley singing Nathaniel Bassey's song for his Ballers in God initiation

The video, which has gone viral, has also generated reactions from Nigerians as they shared comments about Daniel Crowley

Popular Nigerian singer Nathaniel Bassey has reshared a video showing Milton Keynes Dons midfielder Daniel Patrick Crowley singing his song Jesus Iye at a spiritual retreat.

The viral video showed Daniel holding a microphone as he sang Nathaniel’s song word for word, with some of his footballer colleagues beating the tables like drums to encourage him.

Milton Keynes Dons' Daniel Crowley sings Nathaniel Bassey’s hit song at a European footballers’ retreat. Credit: ballersingod/nathanielblow

Further reports disclosed that Dan Crowley sang the song at the Ballers in God retreat during his initiation.

The Ballers in God retreat is an annual five-day gathering where professional footballers from across Europe come together to deepen their faith, build community and recharge spiritually and mentally before returning to clubs and families.

Resharing the video on his social media page, Nathaniel Bassey dropped a funny comment about how Dan Crowley pronounced 'Baba,' a Yoruba word for Father.

Footballer Daniel Crowley’s viral performance of Nathaniel Bassey’s song at the Ballers in God retreat draws laughs and praise Credit: ballersingod/nathanielblow

"Many tags on this. Yes ooo… sing my people. Jesus all the way.. By the way, did He say “baba” or “paba” ? Repost from @ballersingod," Nathaniel Bassey wrote in caption.

The viral video of footballer Daniel Patrick Crowley singing Nathaniel Bassey's song is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nathaniel Bassey and his wife shared a lovey-dovey moment, with their crew's reaction going viral.

Reactions as footballer sings Nathaniel Bassey's song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerian netizens to the video. Read the comments below:

obeehi said:

"He was like emphasis on the BABA."

jonah__blaze commented:

"That Baba part is stuck in him forever I can assure you."

alemedesegun said:

"Jesus is answering the prayers for revival let's stop hoping He will come through the door, He might just tear open the roof."

i_bizle commented:

"Every knee must bow and every tongue confess that Jesus is Lord."

dammy_citizen_of_heaven said:

"He even mouthed the chords at the end. That stuck with me @nathanielblow The sound has rested in his spirit. Praise JESUS!"

ducaslover reacted:

"The baba part is taken me out.. @nathanielblow pastor Nate you really are called out to the nations.it is a refreshment blessing every time I see the distance youth musics crosses..i connect into that grace Sir."

hormoshalewa22 said:

"nathanielblow come and see ooo he said baba so beautiful."

olayodejuliana commented:

"Is he standing on his chair? OMG I love et!!!! It’s his excitement for me the “baba” and tidididididi."

