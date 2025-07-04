Peter Rufai: Tinubu Mourns as Ex-Super Eagles Goalkeeper Dies at 61
- President Tinubu pens a heartfelt condolence message to the Rufai family, friends, and football enthusiasts
- The president highlights Peter Rufai's illustrious football career, his role in the Super Eagles' historic victories and his professional career in European countries
- Netizens, including football fans and former teammates, pay their respects to Peter Rufai's legacy, sharing fond memories and mourning his passing
The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expresses great sadness at the demise of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai, who died at the age of 61 on Thursday.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, July 3.
Legit.ng gathered that the President condoles with the Rufai family, friends, and football enthusiasts on the demise of the inimitable goalkeeper fondly called 'Dodomayana' by his numerous fans and football lovers all over Nigeria.
President Tinubu notes that Peter Rufai would be remembered as one of those patriotic sportsmen who wrote their names in gold in the sporting annals of Nigeria and the African continent.
"I recall with fond memories the heroic contributions of Peter Rufai in the historic victory of the Super Eagles at the 1994 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia as the first-choice goalkeeper, followed up with Nigeria's equally epoch-making, first appearance at the FIFA World Cup competition, dubbed USA '94.
"Rufai was also a strong member of the team at the subsequent edition of the competition in France in 1998.
"Having started his career with Stationery Stores of Lagos in 1980, Rufai was one of the earliest footballers in Nigeria to go professional, playing in many European countries, including Belgium, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands, bringing honour to the nation and opening a new window of opportunities for young footballers in Nigeria," President Tinubu says.
Netizens mourn Peter Rufai
Football lovers and fans of the legendary goalkeeper took to their social media to express their thoughts and send prayers to the family.
An X user identified as @KelechiAFC recounted memories of the goalkeeper during his playing career.
"R.I.P. legendary Nigeria goalkeeper Peter Peter Rufai 😭. I’m devastated by the passing of "Dodo Mayana” 💔.
"Dodo Mayana crafted countless unforgettable moments from the 1994 Nations Cup to the World Cup that will remain in our hearts forever.
"Sincere condolences to his family, friends and loved ones 🙏"
@SundayOOliseh
Yesterday We lost a gigantic legend, my team mate,room mate and a friend, Peter Rufai. This has been deeply painful to digest and i slept badly! "Dodomayana" Thanks for all the jokes,safes and advice. God bless. we miss you already . R.I.P Bro
@nnwigene
"Flags should be at half mast for Dodo Mayana. We need to work on our acknowledgement of service "
@dejiomotoyinbo
RIP PETER RUFAI, Dodo Manyana! What a loss
I only got close to Peter Rufai in the last few years as he was a major part of AFROSPORT Broadcast of the last AFCON
I pray strength for his family and loved ones
Rest on Dodo Mayana- a true legend of the game
@whitenigerian
We have lost a true legend. Peter Rufai stood tall for Nigeria between the posts and in our hearts. A hero of ’94, a giant of the game, and a proud son of the nation. May his legacy live on. Rest in peace, Dodo Mayana. 🕊️🇳🇬
@flowzki
it’s a really dark thursday for football world wide !!! RIP DODO MAYANA
@1stSly
This is the one we grew up to meet in between the super eagles goal post. We call him Peter Rufai. Nicknamed Dodo Mayana. As kids, we hardly differentiate between "Peter" and "Keeper" to the extent some kids call him KEEPER RUFAI. One of Nigerian finest. RIP
Peter Rufai, aka DodoMayanaa, dies at 61
Legit.ng previously reported that Stationery Stores legend Peter Rufai was reported dead following a prolonged illness.
The news came as a rude shock to the football community and Nigerians who are huge fans of the goalkeeper.
