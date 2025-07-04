Former Super Eagles star Mfon Udoh was involved in a ghastly accident on Thursday afternoon, July 3

The 33-year-old is currently spending his holiday in Nigeria after the end of the 2024/25 Bangladesh Premier League season

The former Enyimba forward was rescued by his friends who were present at the scene of the accident

Nigerian international Mfon Udoh escaped injuries after he was involved in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday afternoon, July 3.

The accident took place at Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State as the 33-year-old was saved by his friends, who rushed to his aid at the scene.

Udoh is back, spending his holiday with his family and friends after the end of the 2024/25 season.

Nigeria Premier League legend Mfon Udoh survives a ghastly accident in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria. Photo credit: Mfon Udoh.

Udoh's reactions to the car crash

2014 Nigeria Premier League top scorer Mfon Udoh shared footage of how his car was damaged after the ghastly accident.

In a post on his social media page, the Brothers Union said the devil came late in claiming his life.

The 33-year-old gave thanks to God for sparing his life on the same days that claimed the lives of Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. Udoh wrote:

"The devil came late."

The Akwa United legend currently holds the highest number of goals scored by a player in a single NPFL season, as well as the first player to score over 35 goals in two seasons per Transfermarkt.

The former Super Eagles players have played for Calabar Rovers, FC Tusla (USA), Saif Sporting Club, Sheikh Russel, Bashundhara Kings, before ending at Brothers Union, per Tribuna.

Akwa United legend Mfon Udon in action for the Super Eagles against the Benin Republic during a CHAN match. Photo by: Mfon Udoh

Fans offer prayers for Udoh

NPFL lovers have felicitated with Mfon Udoh after he survived a ghastly accident on Thursday afternoon.

Legit.ng gathered some of their reactions. Read them below:

David Williamz wrote:

"In life, sometimes our good speak for us... I remember you coming to our eatery whenever you visit and you always gift every staff cash and also pay for customers who are yet to pay.

"You're indeed a good person. Thank God for life.

"More wins bro 🤝.

Otobong Emmanuel said:

"You're a son of grace, the grace of God almighty is all over your life, be strong."

Ndubuisi Mba added:

"Bruhhh! The devil not only came late but also met what’s far more greater than he is and will ever be.💔

"Thank God for life 🙏."

Abdulrahaman Bolakale Bashir wrote:

"We thank Almighty Allah may Almighty Allah continue his guidance and protection on everyone of us .... Take care guy."

Imo Isang said:

"Today has been marked by a series of tragic events involving four individuals globally. We are relieved to hear that Mfon Udo is alive."

Tresty Udoka added:

"Thank God for victory, God forbid such evil news. We as footballers are yet to recover from the sad news of Diogo Jorta. As long as there is life, cars can be recovered. More life Big brother."

