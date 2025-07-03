Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota and his brother tragically lost their lives in a car accident in the early hours of today

The brothers were driving in a Lamborghini, which veered off the road after a tyre burst and caught fire, killing them

A detail emerging from their native Portugal has explained where the brothers were going before the accident

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva tragically lost their lives in a car accident this morning, and details have emerged about where they were going.

Jota and Silva were driving in an acid green Lamborghini, which veered off the road after a tyre burst, and it caught fire, thus killing both brothers on the spot.

The wreckage of the Lamborghini which killed Diogo Jota and his brother. Photo by Octavio Passos.

Source: Getty Images

The news has thrown the football world into mourning, with their clubs Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel confirming the tragic incident involving their players.

The football community, including fans, players, clubs, national teams and the media, have been paying endless tributes to the departed stars on social media.

Where Jota was going before his death

According to CNN Portugal, the brothers were heading to a port in the province to catch a ferry to the United Kingdom before they were involved in the tragic accident.

Forensics have confirmed that the corpses recovered from the scene were those of the footballers, and there is an ongoing investigation into an incident of a speeding accident.

The Portuguese footballer opted to travel by water instead of flying based on the doctor’s advice after he had a lung surgery recently, and would continue his journey by road when he gets to England.

He was due to resume for pre-season training with Premier League champions Liverpool ahead of the 2025/26 season, during which they will defend their title.

Jota scored nine goals and provided four assists during Liverpool's title-winning season, much of which he spent on the sidelines due to a rib injury sustained against Chelsea in October.

Liverpool fans set up a memorial ground for Diogo Jota close to Anfield. Photo by Paul Barker/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Klopp pays tribute to Jota

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who signed the Portuguese international to the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers, has paid an emotional tribute to the late star.

“This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can't see it,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother André. Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father! We will miss you so much!

“All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them! Rest in peace - Love.”

Ronaldo pays tribute to Jota

Legit.ng reported that Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to his compatriots Diogo Jota and André Silva, who passed away after a car crash this morning.

The Al-Nassr superstar claimed their deaths do not make sense as they had happy moments in the past weeks, which tragically ended with their deaths today.

