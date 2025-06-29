Victor Osimhen will resume for pre-season training at Napoli next month unless he signs for another club

Osimhen has rejected multiple contracts from Al-Hilal and has yet to respond to Galatasaray’s offers

The Super Eagles star continues to enjoy his holiday as he flaunts his new ₦900 million Rolls-Royce

Victor Osimhen appears unbothered by the discussions around his future, but instead is enjoying his holiday cruising in his new ₦900 million Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Osimhen had a successful loan spell at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists and is expected to leave Napoli permanently this summer.

Victor Osimhen during Napoli's pre-season training in 2024. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have made four contract proposals to him, up to €45 million, all of which he rejected, and he has yet to respond to Galatasaray's €26 million offer.

There will be more clubs interested when transfer activity resumes fully after the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which has entered the knockout stages in the USA.

The Premier League is his preferred destination, but clubs in the country are wary of his structure shattering wage demands.

Napoli invite Osimhen for pre-season

According to Football Italia, Napoli have been forced to include the forward for their pre-season training and medical, which will begin on July 14, 2025.

This comes as his Galatasaray loan ends tomorrow, June 30, 2025, and he has yet to join a new club; thus, he is still a Napoli player for the final year of his contract.

Osimhen, despite the reports of returning to Napoli, is unbothered as he continues to enjoy his holiday in Nigeria and cruising in his newly-acquired ₦900 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which he flaunted on his Instagram page.

His activities during his holiday have calmed down a bit as most of his Super Eagles teammates, who were rocking the city together, have returned to Europe.

Turkish pundit claims Osimhen deal imminent.

Turkish football commentator Evren Goz claimed that Galatasaray, Napoli and Victor Osimhen are close to agreeing on a deal which has a set date for the announcement.

“According to the information we have received, Galatasaray is close to an agreement with Osimhen,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

“A deal will be made with Napoli in some way. The transfer fee in question needs to be paid in instalments.

Victor Osimhen with fans after Galatasaray's title win. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

“There is a possibility that not only Morata but also Barış will leave. If Osimhen is bought, another striker will be bought. He always rejects the Arabs. Galatasaray has to wait until mid-July.”

If Goz's words are anything to go by, the agreement will save the striker from returning to Naples for pre-season with Napoli, the club he has sworn not to play for again.

Turkish pundit hit out at Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit slammed Osimhen for refusing to give a green light to Galatasaray to complete his signing despite making the best offer in Europe.

Ertem Sener accused Osimhen of not being loyal to the club that helped him at a difficult time and claimed he was not the only one who won the title for the club.

