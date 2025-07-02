Victor Osimhen continues to enjoy his holiday in Nigeria ahead of returning to Europe this month

The striker has been spotted hanging out with footballer colleagues and influencers at parties and nightclubs

His recent adventure is spending time with his daughter in a cute moment at his luxurious mansion in Lagos

Victor Osimhen has shared photos of himself and his daughter spending time together at his luxurious Lagos mansion as he continues his post-season holiday in Nigeria.

The Napoli forward, off the back of a successful season with Turkish champions Galatasaray, has been in Nigeria since the Sallah break, enjoying a well-deserved holiday.

Victor Osimhen with his daughter during Galatasaray's title celebrations. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Osimhen has spent quality time with footballer colleagues and social media influencers in Nigeria, shutting down parties and nightclubs and also giving back to the community.

Most of his colleagues have returned to Europe to start their pre-season training or personal fitness regime ahead of the new season, but the striker is still in Nigeria.

Osimhen shares moment with his daughter

Osimhen has a daughter, Hailey, born on October 6, 2022, during his time at Napoli, whom he fathered with his partner Stephanie Kim Ladewig.

The striker shared photos on his Instagram page of him and his daughter sharing father-daughter moments, and was putting her through paces of swimming, and she has floating devices on for safety.

Why Osimhen doesn't show his daughter’s face

One noticeable thing in the video was that the striker continues to hide his daughter’s face. Her face is either blurred in pictures or her side or back profile is shown.

This has been the striker’s usual means of sharing her pictures as she approaches three years old. Except for family and close friends, fans can't tell what she looks like.

According to Bright Side, this is done for various reasons, including privacy and protection, normal childhood, avoiding exploitation, control of image and personal preferences.

Victor Osimhen and his daughter during his time at Napoli. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop.

Osimhen’s future to be decided this month

The Super Eagles forward has been at loggerheads with Napoli over his exit for months, with both parties expected to end their tumultuous relationship this summer.

He has turned down multiple contract proposals worth €45 million per season from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal and left Galatasaray's €26mil offer pending.

The Nigerian forward is reportedly waiting for top European clubs to join the race, as there is still a long way to go in the transfer window, and he doesn't want to decide hastily.

Other top clubs, including Real Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus, have reportedly contacted his representatives before he travelled to Nigeria for his holiday.

Multiple reports in the Turkish media suggest he is leaning towards making his loan deal permanent and staying at the Super League champions.

Osimhen hangs out with Obi Cubana

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen enjoyed a boat cruise with Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana and their families in Dubai in another round of adventure during his holiday.

The nightlife investor shared photos from their trip on his Instagram page with a telling caption, drawing reactions from fans in the comments section.

