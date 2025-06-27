Super Eagles striker Boniface has begun the second phase of his vacation in Spain after fun-filled moments in Nigeria

The Bayer Leverkusen striker was seen enjoying a ₦9 million jet ski ride with friends on the open ocean

Prior to his trip, Boniface partied with Osimhen, Olamide, and attended Tolu Arokodare's brother’s wedding in Lagos

Victor Boniface is making the most of his time off following a successful 2024/25 football campaign with Bayer Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old striker, who has become a fan favourite both in Nigeria and Europe for his social media presence, kicked off his holiday in grand style, first returning home to Nigeria and now enjoying the ocean in Spain.

Victor Boniface has kick-started the second phase of his vacation in Spain after leaving Nigeria. Photo by Jorg Schuler

After the season ended, Boniface was quickly spotted in Lagos enjoying the local nightlife and reconnecting with fellow Super Eagles teammates.

He was not just relaxing, he was also making memories with the country’s top music and football personalities.

Boniface enjoys star-studded linkups

Before jetting off to Europe, Boniface had an eventful time in Nigeria.

The 23-year-old forward was seen hanging out with fellow Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, as the two shared several moments together that thrilled fans online.

The football duo was present at a Lagos night party, where they linked up with popular rapper OdumoduBlvck.

A few days later, they were guests at Afrobeat icon Olamide’s album listening party, an event filled with music, laughter, and celebrity energy.

To top it off, Boniface and Osimhen graced the wedding celebration of Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare’s elder brother, showing support for their teammate in style.

Jet Ski luxury in Spain

Now in the second leg of his holiday, Boniface has taken the party to Spain.

In a viral post by Pooja on X (formerly Twitter), the Bayer Leverkusen star was recently seen cruising the open ocean on a ₦9 million jet ski, clearly enjoying the fruits of his labour.

Victor Boniface in action for the Super Eagles in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe. Photo credit: Victor Boniface

Boniface, joined by close friends, looked relaxed and happy as he sped across the water, showing fans another side of his off-pitch lifestyle.

The video, now trending on social media, has fans buzzing over his luxury taste and chilled vacation vibes.

Boniface trains at Marbella football centre

Boniface is not just about relaxing in Spain as the Nigerian forward has also been captured training at the popular Marbella football training centre as he looks to reignite his career ahead of the 2025/2026 season, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

The Nigerian forward, who endured a challenging campaign marred by injuries and loss of form, is investing in his fitness and development at one of Spain's most elite sports facilities.

The Marbella Football Centre is renowned for attracting top-level athletes, including Real Madrid's new signing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Boniface reacts as Osimhen buys new car

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen's recent acquisition of a Rolls-Royce, reportedly worth about ₦900 million, has left colleague Boniface thinking about his life.

Popular Instagram influencer Tunde Ednut shared the news of Osimhen’s acquisition on his Instagram page, celebrating the footballer for his hard work, which is paying off.

Victor Boniface camped in the comments section in his usual comic mood and commented that he should be serious with his life, also tagging fellow Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika.

Source: Legit.ng