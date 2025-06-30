Napoli star Victor Osimhen is the highest-paid Nigerian footballer playing in the European leagues

Osimhen invest his money in luxury items, including fashion, automobiles and expensive travels

The striker recently acquired a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan reportedly worth about ₦900 million

Victor Osimhen continues to show off his wealth with expensive cars and fashion accessories during his post-season holiday in Nigeria.

Osimhen is the highest-paid Nigerian footballer playing in Europe with a net salary of €115,000 (₦212,750,000) per week from his loan at Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after Galatasaray won the Turkish title. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The current deal expires today, June 30, 2025, after which he will become a Napoli player again and his salary will go up to €246,538 (₦456m) per week, according to Capology.

Osimhen rocks expensive Richard Mille

The Napoli striker, during his holiday in Nigeria, has been spotted hanging out with different celebrities and influencers, shutting down nightclubs and parties.

His recent adventure saw him at an outing with Forex trader Damilare Ogundare, popularly referred to as Habby Forex, and the two showed off expensive wristwatches.

Habby wore the Richard Mille RM67-01 Extra Flat Rose Gold reportedly worth ₦335m, according to White Stone Jewellers NG, while tnt footballer wore the Richard Mille RM 11-03 Flyback Chronograph Rose Gold worth about ₦545 million.

Fans in the comments section were astonished at the expensive watches on the hands of the two global stars in their respective fields.

@hybridchild07 wrote:

“A life-changing money on someone's wrist, I will never be poor.”

@gracebim wrote:

“It's a testament to influence, legacy and the art of living boldly.”

@grace wrote:

“A shimmering work of art on the wrist.”

@bigdream_88 wrote:

“Young black kings.”

@opeye_mifx wrote:

“When two hungry and passionate people meet each other, the rest is history. This is greatness. Habby king of sniper, Osimhen king of shooter, two accurate people. Bless you, habby.”

The watch is one of the expensive items spotted with the footballer recently, having recently acquired a Rolls-Royce Cullinan reportedly worth ₦900 million. In December 2024, he bought a Lamborghini Urus worth ₦370 million.

Victor Osimhen in action for Napoli in 2024. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen requests more time from Galatasaray

Osimhen will cease to be a Galatasaray loan player from July 1, but the club are pushing to sign him permanently as he will leave Napoli this summer.

The Turkish champions have offered him a mouthwatering salary of €21 million, plus €5mil in bonuses, the highest offer from a European club, but he has yet to respond.

Osimhen turned down Al-Hilal's €45mil per season offer, which gave Galatasaray hope, but according to Ertan Suzgun, he has requested more time before deciding.

Napoli have ordered him to resume at the club’s facilities in Naples on July 14 for routine medical checks ahead of pre-season, unless he has found another club by that time.

Osimhen breaks Galatasaray's record

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen broke Galatasaray's jersey sales record after the club put up his shirt for next season on sale despite no guarantee he will be at the club next season.

The move has seen millions of sales, even though it is condemned by some fans, who claimed it should be illegal to sell the jersey of a player who has no contract beyond June 30.

