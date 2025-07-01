1994 AFCON winner Finidi George has named his five all-time Super Eagles players, leaving out his former teammate, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, and Victor Osimhen

The Super Eagles legend played alongside Jay-Jay Okocha in the senior national team and coached the Napoli striker

The former defunct Iwuanyanwu Nationale player included a goalkeeper, two defenders, one midfielder, and one striker in his squad

Finidi George has listed his five all-time best Super Eagles players who have represented the country at various competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the FIFA World Cup.

The former Super Eagles handler failed to mention the name of one of Africa's greatest midfielders, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

The UEFA Champions League winner also excluded 2023 CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen, who finished in second place at the AFCON during Jose Peseiro's era and led Napoli to their first title after 33 years in the 2022/23 Serie A season.

Nigeria's head coach Finidi George gestures on the touchline during the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin Republic in Abidjan on June 10, 2024. Photo by: Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Finidi George names all-time best

Super Eagles legend Finidi George has drawn up a list of his five all-time best players who wore the Green-White-Green.

In a post on TikTok, the Ajax legend touched every department of the team, naming his most preferred players.

5. Vincent Enyeama (Goalkeeper)

The former played a huge role for Enyimba, winning the Nigeria Premier League thrice in a row (2001 to 2003). He broke into the limelight during the 2002 FIFA World Cup hosted by Korea/Japan after saving Paul Scholes' long-range shot.

The Lille legend won the 2013 AFCON with Nigeria after finishing third place in the previous editions (2004, 2006, and 2010).

The former Maccabi Tel-Aviv star cemented himself as one of the greatest goalkeepers after he won his 100th cap against Uganda in 2015, per BBC.

Nigeria's coach Stephen Keshi looks on during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying football match against Sudan on October 15, 2014 in Abuja. Photo by: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

4. Stephen Keshi

Former Super Eagles captain Stephen Keshi, popularly called 'The Big Boss', can arguably be called the best defender of all time.

According to CAF, the Anderlecht legend became the first Nigerian and the second African to win the AFCON as a player and coach.

Late Keshi earned 60 caps for the senior national team before delving into coaching and has handled other teams like Mali and Togo. The Big Boss qualified the Hawks of Togo for their first-ever World Cup in 2006.

3. Ben Iroha

The AFCON winner is known for his prolific left foot, playing either as Left-back or Left-midfielder.

The 55-year-old scored defunct Iwuanyanwu Nationale first goal in the 1990 Nigeria Premier League, winning the heart of former Super Eagles manager Clemens Westerhof.

He played at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups as a left-back, per ESPN.

2. Sunday Oliseh

The Borussia Dortmund player is known for his long-range shots and leadership skills during his playing days.

According to FIFA, the Ajax legend can be remembered for his explosive winning goal against Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Oliseh was part of the 1994 AFCON-winning team and the Olympic team at Atlanta 96, where Nigeria stunned Brazil in the semifinal before defeating Argentina in the final.

Super Eagles striker Rashidi Yekini after scoring a goal against Bulgaria at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the USA. Photo by: Henri Szwarc/Bongarts.

Source: Getty Images

1. Rashidi Yekini

Late Rashidi Yekini is Nigeria's all-time highest goal scorer with 37 goals from 62 appearances.

Nicknamed "The Goals Father" by the Nigerian fans, Yekini became the first Nigerian to score a goal at the 1994 FIFA World Cup as the country defeated Bulgaria 3-0.

The lanky forward led Nigeria's attack in the 1994 AFCON, emerging as the highest goal scorer and being named the best player of the tournament.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

DannymayBaby wrote:

"If no be beef OKOCHA GO DEY NUMBER 1 all time super eagles player no cap."

Ikgunny added:

"Legendary list."

Lawani said:

"Finidi that killed our world cup dream."

Osimhen attacks Finidi George

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has attacked the former Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, for blocking him from attending the national team camp and talking with his teammate.

The Nigerian international said he had lost respect for the immediate past Super Eagles coach.

He added that George had details of his injury and blocked him from speaking with fellow teammates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng