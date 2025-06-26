Former England U20 star has extended an invitation to the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation, indicating interest in playing for the Super Eagles

Coach Eric Chelle has been in touch with several Nigeria-eligible players scattered across Europe

The Malian has been impressive since taking over from interim manager Austin Eguavoen in the last six months

Eric Chelle will seek to continue his unbeaten run with the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches next September.

The three-time AFCON winners will face Rwanda at home on September 1 before playing away to South Africa seven days later.

The 47-year-old inflicted defeat on Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium courtesy of a brace from Victor Osimhen before their unimpressive 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, last March.

Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle lifts the trophy as the team celebrates winning the Unity Cup final against Jamaica at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

Nigeria are currently in fourth place with one win, four draws, and one loss, per TnT Sports.

Chelle won the hearts of Nigerians after beating Jamaica 5-4 via penalty shoot-out to win the 2025 Unity Cup in London, per Nation Sports.

Before the Unity Cup, the 47-year-old toured Europe to meet with Nigerians of foreign descent to convince them to play for the Super Eagles. Werder Bremen left-back Felix Agu made his debut for Nigeria during the match against Jamaica.

Anjorin eager to play for Super Eagles

UEFA Champions League winner Tino Anjorin has indicated interest in playing for the Super Eagles.

According to OwnGoal, the 23-year-old reportedly held talks with coach Eric Chelle during the summer break.

The Empoli winger will be challenging the likes of captain Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, and reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman on the left wing.

During the 2024/25 season, the former England U17 player scored two goals and made three assists in all competitions for the Serie A side.

Anjorin is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles despite his appearances for England at all the various youth levels.

Tino Anjorin of Chelsea during the Pre-Season Friendly against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

Graduate of Chelsea

Tino Anjonrin spent 11 years with Chelsea Academy between 2008 to 2019 before breaking into the senior team under coach Maurizio Sarri, making five appearances.

The attacking midfielder made his debut for the Blues against Grimsby Town in their 7-1 win during the EFL Cup.

The 23-year-old was part of Chelsea's UEFA Champions League-winning squad in 2019.

Anjorin is currently wanted by Serie A clubs, including League Champions Napoli, AS Roma, Fiorentina, and a host of others.

Chelle eyes Emegha

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle is taking a proactive step in strengthening the Super Eagles by planning a meeting with Dutch-born striker Emanuel Emegha.

The Strasbourg forward, who is eligible to represent Nigeria, Togo, or the Netherlands, is now on Chelle’s radar as a potential addition to Nigeria’s attacking lineup.

Born in the Netherlands to a Nigerian father and Togolese mother, Emegha has represented the Dutch national team at youth levels, from U15 through U21.

