Bayern Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has begun training ahead of the 2025/26 Bundesliga season

The Super Eagles striker struggled in the second half of the 2024/25 season for both country and club

The 24-year-old was on the radar of Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr before opting for Colombian forward Jhon Duran

Victor Boniface had an exciting holiday (summer break) in Nigeria after the 2024/25 season, where he met with top music celebrities and comedians.

The Super Eagles forward spent most of his time with teammates Victor Osimhen, Tolu Arokodare, and Inter Milan legend Obafemi Martins.

A moment that caught the attention of football followers was when the mother of Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, conducted a special prayer session for Boniface and others.

Bayer Leverkusen's forward Victor Boniface celebrates scoring the 3-1 goal during the UEFA Europa League Group H football match against Qarabag FK in Western Germany. Photo by: INA FASSBENDER/AFP.

The Nigerian star graced the Troost-Ekong Foundation celebrity match on Sunday, June 22 where he scored a cheeky penalty against Stanley Nwabali.

Where is Victor Boniface training?

Super Eagles forward has resumed intensive training in Spain ahead of the 2025/26.

According to All Nigeria, the 24-year-old is currently at the Marbella Football Center, which has attracted elite athletes including Real Madrid latest signing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

For an athlete or individual to be at the center per day, it €200 approximately ₦362,000, per Bild.

The Nigerian international was plagued with injury in the second half of the season, and as a result of that, he lost his Czech forward Patrik Schick before the departure of Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid.

Boniface is seeking to impress former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who is now in charge of the 2023 Bundesliga winners.

Victor Boniface of Leverkusen controls the ball during a training session on April 15, 2025 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by: Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

How has Boniface been fairing with the Super Eagles?

Victor Boniface has fallen in the pecking order in the striking position with the Super Eagles of Nigeria since the introduction of Gent forward Tolu Arokodare.

The 24-year-old was an unused substitute during the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, but came in less than 10 minutes before the end of the match against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo last match.

Eric Chelle gave the Bayern Leverkusen forward a starting place against Russia in an international friendly match on June 6, but failed to impress as substitute Tolu Arokodare equalised for the Super Eagles.

Boniface jokingly announced his retirement via his Instagram handle but deleted it after backlash from football fans.

The Bayern Leverkusen striker has played 13 games for Nigeria, scoring one goal against Sao Tome and Principe in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification match in 2023 per transfermarkt.

EPL club joins race to sign Boniface

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Boniface is currently on the radar of West Ham United ahead of the summer transfer window.

While the Hammers prepare a bid for the Super Eagles striker, Newcastle United is also looking to strengthen their attack.

West Ham, who have struggled to score goals in the Premier League under new manager Graham Potter, require the former Union SG player.

