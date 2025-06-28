The remains of Anil Khiman, 32, were identified and handed over to his family after a symbolic funeral was held in his absence

The remains of a man, Anil Khiman, 32, who died in the Air India plane crash, have finally been identified and handed over to his family after they held a “symbolic” funeral for him.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

The remains of a man, Anil Khiman, 32, who died in the Air India plane crash, have finally been identified. Photo: Indian Express, Sam Panthaky via Getty Images

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Indian Express, Khiman’s remains were the last to be identified among the 241 people who died onboard the plane.

Family receives remains after symbolic funeral

Over two weeks after the tragic incident, Khiman’s remains were matched with the DNA sample provided and were handed over to his family on Saturday.

His older brother, Rakesh, shared why the family conducted a symbolic funeral for Khiman without receiving his remains.

He said:

“The reason for organising the symbolic funeral was that two weeks had passed since the crash. The time had surpassed the stipulated window to organise the rituals as per our Swaminarayan traditions. We needed to perform the rituals within 12 days.

“His wife and family remained in hope that he, too, may have survived the crash… But the truth is bitter and we have to accept that no one else was lucky. It is all fate and God’s will.”

Family gets remains of their loved one who died in a plane crash after conducting “symbolic” funeral for him. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Speaking on the compensation fee for families of the victims, Rakesh added:

“There is no use in living in denial. He has two young children, whose future could be secured with the compensation money that has been promised, but the person has been lost forever.”

He added:

This was his first trip to London. He used to work in Seychelles before moving back to India and joining our family’s maintenance business. Over the past few years, he mastered the skill of laying tiles… He was looking forward to making the most of the UK trip by exploring possibilities for a future move as well."

Khiman is survived by his parents, wife and two daughters, aged five years and five months.

