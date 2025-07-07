Victor Osimhen has reportedly said yes to Galatasaray's proposal as he wants to continue at the club

Osimhen spent last season on a season-long loan at the club helping them win the league and cup double

The Turkish champions have been warned to desist from signing the striker despite reports of an agreement

Galatasaray have been warned to avoid signing Victor Osimhen despite reports of an agreement between the two parties after the striker said yes to their proposal.

Osimhen took his time before deciding his next club, despite reports of interest from other clubs, including those in the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray against Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

He has opted to continue with the club he spent last season on loan. He scored 37 goals and provided eight assists to help the club win the Turkish league and cup double.

The Super Eagles forward turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli worth €45 million and accepted Galatasaray’s €16 million deal.

However, the deal is not done as the Lions are yet to activate his €75 million release clause and their current offer stands at €60 million, including add-ons and Al-Hilal are still in the race.

Turkish pundit warns against Osimhen

Turkish football commentator Yusuf Kenan Celik is against Galatasaray proceeding with the deal for Osimhen, claiming he will disrupt the balance in the dressing room.

"I think Osimhen will be there, but in an environment where he gets a salary of 20 million Euros, he will probably play with guys worth 1 million Euros. Will this upset the balance within the team? It needs to be analyzed very well,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

Galatasaray's current record transfer fee stands at €18 million paid to sign Gabriel Sara from Norwich City last summer, which Osimhen’s release clause is four times more than.

The transfer will be the biggest in Turkish football history for a player who is adorned by the Galatasaray fans and feared by their rival fans, especially Fenerbahce.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 3-0 win over Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen avoids Napoli reunion

According to Football Italia, Napoli ordered Osimhen to report for pre-season medical checkup on July 14, unless he joins a new club before that date.

Napoli players will have routine medical checks on July 14 and 15 before beginning their pre-season and the Super Eagles star was expected to return as he is still under contract.

Multiple reports in Italian and Turkish media claimed that Antonio Conte planned to have him train away from the first team as he is expected to leave the club.

He will reportedly not take part in the technical and tactical drills and will only work on his fitness, though the claims that he will train with the youth team was debunked.

Osimhen breaks Galatasaray's jersey record

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen has broken Galatasaray’s jersey sales record after their new strip for the 2025/26 season was released last month.

The sale continued after July 1, when his loan deal has expired, leading to ethical questions against the club for selling the jersey of a player who has yet to sign.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng