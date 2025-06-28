Arsenal have reopened talks with Atalanta to sign Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman ahead of next season

The 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner is expected to cost about €50 million after an impressive Serie A campaign

Atalanta’s agreement to sign Kamaldeen Sulemana from Southampton paves the way for Lookman’s exit this summer

Arsenal has revived a year‑old pursuit of Ademola Lookman, the 2024 CAF Player of the Year, after holding fresh talks with Atalanta for the Super Eagles forward this week.

Reports in Italy and England claim the Gunners have been given the green light to negotiate a fee in the €45‑50 million range, the same figure quoted last summer when discussions first stalled.

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with Ademola Lookman ahead of a potential summer move this summer. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to Football Insider, manager Mikel Arteta is said to view Lookman as the ideal winger to compete with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to help the Gunners challenge for trophies next season.

Arsenal’s back‑to‑back title near‑misses and their return to the Champions League underline the need for greater rotation, particularly against low‑block opponents who often double up on Saka.

Atalanta sign Lookman’s replacement

Atalanta have already moved to soften the blow of losing Lookman should the Nigerian winger decide to leave Italy before the start of the 2025/26 season.

The Bergamo club struck a deal worth up to €21.5 million with Southampton for Ghanaian speedster Kamaldeen Sulemana, who is expected to arrive next week pending a medical, Daily Post reports.

Insiders describe the signing as a “direct succession plan,” ensuring Atalanta are not left short on the wings if Arsenal meet Lookman’s valuation.

Lookman’s own situation shifted after a reported rift with former coach Gian Piero Gasperini late last season.

Gasperini’s departure to Roma and new boss Ivan Jurić’s preference for a narrower 3‑4‑1‑2 system have further convinced the Nigerian that his future lies elsewhere.

What Lookman would add to Arsenal?

Across 93 appearances since joining Atalanta in 2022, Lookman has racked up 39 goals and multiple assists, culminating in a historic hat‑trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2025 Europa League final.

Ademola Lookman has been widely tipped to leave Atalanta this summer after three successful seasons in Italy. Photo Marco Luzzani

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal scouts have been impressed with the Nigerian forward’s ability to attack the half‑space and willingness to press as a front‑foot weapon.

If the North Londoners can finalise terms, the former Everton, Fulham and Leicester winger would return to England a far more polished player than the raw teenager who left Goodison Park for RB Leipzig in 2019.

While Arsenal continue to monitor big‑ticket targets such as Eberechi Eze and Rodrygo, Lookman offers a proven blend of Premier League experience and European pedigree at a comparatively attainable fee.

For supporters yearning to see the Gunners take the final step from contenders to champions, the Nigerian’s arrival could prove the missing piece.

Napoli cautioned against Lookman signing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta this summer, and an Italian football expert has warned one of the interested clubs to desist from signing the Super Eagles star.

Italian football expert Marcelo Altamura has warned Napoli against signing the reigning African Footballer of the Year and should instead look at other options.

Paris Saint-Germain attempted to sign him afterwards, but Atalanta refused to sell, citing the lateness of the bid and the lack of time to find a replacement as the reasons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng