Victor Osimhen is the talk of the town after splashing ₦900 million on a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Colleagues and fans have jailed the Galatasaray forward for his latest acquisition to his fleet of cars

His elder sister, Blessing Osimhen, has joined in praising the forward for the groundbreaking purchase

Victor Osimhen’s sister has joined the many colleagues, friends, fans and well-wishers who celebrated the striker after he acquired a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Osimhen is currently in Nigeria for his post-season holiday after a successful season with Galatasaray after joining the club on loan from Serie A side Napoli.

Victor Osimhen with Galatasaray fans after winning the Turkish Super League title. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, the Super Eagles forward scored 37 goals and added a further eight assists to help the Istanbul-based club win the Turkish Super League and Ziraat Cup.

Osimhen’s sister hails Galatasaray star

Osimhen is the talk of the town after spending a massive ₦900 million to acquire the 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, months after acquiring a ₦369 million Lamborghini Urus.

His sister, Blessing Osimhen, shared photos from inside the car on her Instagram page, with the caption “omo ologo”, which translates to “glorious child”.

The post attracted comments and reactions from fans on social media, many of whom were tapping into his grace.

@InvestorBlinks1 wrote:

”From hawking Gala to the best thing that happened to GALAtasary. Your dreams are valid young champ. Keep believing. Keep faith alive. Congratulations Vic.”

@maxtoye_05 wrote:

“Esin.... Congratulations. When we are praying to have our first million, nah him one person just dey tear machine. God you do this one. I celebrate you Goal machine.”

@thereal_Giannis wrote:

“Life's has become amazing for you sir hoping for mine soon. Congrats nevertheless.”

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray drops Osimhen's hint?

Victor Osimhen has yet to give a green light to any club that he will join them ahead of next season, despite offers from Al-Hilal and Galatasaray.

The Saudi Arabia club's offer is reportedly €45 million net per season, while the Turkish champions have offered him €26 million including bonuses.

He rejected Al-Hilal's offer, while he did not respond to Galatasaray, keeping the club waiting, which has led to growing frustration within the club.

As spotted by Nexus Transfer, the Lions have unveiled their kit for next season and printed Osimhen’s number 45 jersey, which is going on sale in their local stores.

Fans have begun speculating that this could mean that the Nigerian forward will sign for the club permanently for next season.

The striker is currently on holiday in his home country, Nigeria, while a recent report claimed that other clubs have joined the race for his signature, including Premier League and Serie A clubs.

Boniface reacts to Osimhen's car

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface reacted to Osimhen’s car after the Napoli-owned forward splashed nearly a billion naira to acquire a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker tagged fellow Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika to the post and claimed that the two of them have to be serious with their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng