Victor Osimhen has yet to decide on his next club, but a Turkish football commentator has told Galatasaray the ideal replacement for the striker in case he doesn't sign for the club.

Galatasaray are one of the clubs interested in signing Osimhen permanently and are currently the favourite after Al-Hilal walked away as they could not agree on terms with the player.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after beating Kayserispor 3-0. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

However, they face competition from top European clubs, including Chelsea, Real Madrid and Liverpool, amongst others, all of which have contacted the player recently.

The striker’s salary demand is the major stumbling block to the deal, but if those top European clubs are truly interested in signing him, Galatasaray stands no chance.

Pundit names Osimhen’s replacement

Sports commentator Ertem Sener admits that Osimhen is unlikely to continue in Turkey as he could be heading to England or Saudi Arabia after reports that Al-Hilal are considering a fifth proposal.

He added that Galatasaray should focus on signing two players to replace the Nigerian forward if he leaves, and also urged the club to sign a goalkeeper after Fernando Muslera’s departure.

“I think Osimhen will not stay at Galatasaray. He will go to Liverpool, Manchester United or Arabia,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

“If it were me, I would replace Osimhen with Leao on the wing and Bernardo Silva at number 10. This team also needs a goalkeeper. Nobody is discussing these.”

The club have already secured the signing of Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich, and he will fill the spot on the right wing and can also play on the left.

They are unlikely to get Bernardo Silva, who has just been named Manchester City’s captain, while AC Milan are requesting €80 million to sell Rafael Leao.

Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao playing for Portugal against Turkiye at Euro 2024. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Pundit explains delay in Osimhen’s deal

Football pundit Mehmet Ayan, in a separate interview quoted by GS Gazete, explained why he believes Osimhen's deal is stalling and Galatasaray might eventually miss out.

“The names of Real Madrid and Liverpool were heard among those looking for a striker during the transfer period,” he said.

“Osimhen is expecting offers from such clubs. It seems like the transfer process will be prolonged. Maybe Osimhen wants to increase the money.”

He urged the player not to make the club grow weary after the love shown by the fans and the board, including spending time at the club president Dursun Ozbek’s hotel.

Ayan added that a decision must be made on time, otherwise, Galatasaray will be forced to pay more because of the European heavyweights interested.

Osimhen makes fresh demand from Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen made a demand from Napoli to further reduce his release clause to facilitate a move away from the club amid interest from many clubs.

Napoli reduced it from €130 million to €75 million, but the striker wants it further reduced to €50 million, a request the Neapolitans would be unwilling to entertain.

