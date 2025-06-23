Victor Osimhen has completed his season-long loan at Galatasaray, but it remains unclear where the striker will play next season

The Nigerian international is poised to return to his parent club, Napoli, even though several clubs are jostling for his signature this summer

A top Galatasaray official has urged the impressive striker to join the club on a permanent move

Galatasaray vice-president Abdullah Kavukcu has urged Nigerian international Victor Osimhen to make up his mind and sign for the Turkish club this summer.

The striker has been the major subject of the summer transfer window, having completed his season-long loan deal with the Super Lig outfit.

Osimhen, who has one year left on his contract with parent club Napoli, has returned to the Italian outfit, but it remains uncertain where he will play next.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Bodrum on April 20, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Napoli’s current price tag for the forward is approximately €75 million, as per his release clause for foreign clubs, following a reduction from an initial €130 million, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

Several clubs have continued to jostle for his signature, including Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool, with Juventus also making enquiries.

His transfer saga has persisted, and Galatasaray await his decision on a permanent move, targeting a resolution by June’s end.

The Turkish giants aim to secure the 26-year-old as their top summer priority, but they are also preparing alternatives due to Osimhen’s lack of commitment.

After declining Saudi offers to stay in Europe, Osimhen has received a €16 million bid from Galatasaray, with Juventus also in the race for his signature in the 2025/26 season.

Galatasaray vice-president Abdullah Kavukcu can't wait for the deal to go through, as it seems he is beginning to lose patience.

He was quoted as saying by Fanatik:

"He keeps us waiting, but time is running out. We've offered him figures higher than those proposed in Europe."

Liverpool intensify Osimhen pursuit

Meanwhile, the reigning English Premier League champions Liverpool have joined the race for Victor Osimhen, but sealing a deal for the red-hot Nigerian forward away from Napoli will not come easily.

Napoli understand the worth of their star asset, the Nigerian striker, who hit the headlines during his loan at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals and guiding the Turkish club to a league and cup double.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray reacts during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Bodrum on April 20, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Liverpool have proposed an audacious swap deal, offering Federico Chiesa, Darwin Núñez, and £17 million in cash for Napoli’s target, but club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is holding out for a higher price.

What next for Osimhen?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen rejected a move to English club Manchester United during the winter transfer window.

Galatasaray and Saudi club Al-Hilal were the two clubs that have actively negotiated with him so far, but he has yet to accept any of their proposals.

According to Football Italia, the Saudi giants have made four proposals worth up to €45 million per season, all of which he rejected, confusing fans as to what he exactly wanted before making a move.

