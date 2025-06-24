Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is willing to accept just under £200,000 per week at Manchester United

The Red Devils have lost 21 matches across all competitions this season, their worst tally since the 1973/74 campaign

Manager Ruben Amorim seeks to improve the striking position of the two-time UEFA Champions League winners

Fabrizio Romano said Manchester United are in a better position to sign Victor Osimhen after the player lowered his wage demands.

The English giants will not feature in any European competition after their 15th-place finish in the 2024/25 Premier League season and their loss to Tottenham in the final of the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United will return to the drawing board after what could be described as their worst season in 50 years.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray in action during the Turkish Super Lig match against Basaksehir at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkiye on May 30, 2025. Photo by: Hakan Akgun/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Romano gives update on Osimhen

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said Victor Osimhen is willing to accept just under £200,000 per week.

According to YahooSports, the co-owner of Manchester United INEOS are reluctant to pay the Napoli forward the initial £300,000.

Romano revealed that the prolific forward is insisting on the same price tag as a year ago. The football transfer expert said via Givemesports:

“He just wants his current salary (around €12m net, £10.2m per season) to be respected, nothing different. Same as one year ago.”

According to capology, English footballer Mason Mount currently earns £250,000 per week despite his inability to justify his loan from Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen scored a total of 37 goals for Galatasaray in the 2024/25 season, guiding them to a domestic double.

Galatasaray and Al-Hilal have submitted proposals to the Super Eagles forward. The 26-year-old rejected Al-Hilal outright, while he has yet to respond to Galatasaray’s offer, per Goal.

The Saudi Pro League club’s proposal was reportedly worth €45 million per season, with the clause that he will play for the club at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. The Turkish champions’ offer is worth a basic €21m and €5m in bonuses.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring a goal against Basaksehir at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkiye on May 30, 2025. Photo by: Hakan Akgun/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

United line other options

Manchester United are exploring other options should Victor Osimhen's deal fail to pull through.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have been heavily linked with Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, who scored 97 goals in the last two seasons.

FA Cup winner Jean-Philippe Mateta is currently on the radar of the club, having scored 17 goals across all competitions for Crystal Palace.

Ferdinand begs Manchester United to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made a passionate plea to his former club to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The former England defender believes the Super Eagles forward could be the answer to the Red Devils' goal-scoring woes.

The underwhelming performances of forwards Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, who have only six league goals between them, have further highlighted the Red Devils’ need for a marquee striker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng