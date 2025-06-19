Wilfred Ndidi is celebrating his wife Fortunate Dinma’s birthday as she clocks another year today

Ndidi may have broken the internet after uploading a picture of a Bentley Bentayga gift to her

The Leicester City midfielder has been married to Fortune for six years after tying the knot in May 2019

Wilfred Ndidi is celebrating his wife, Fortunate Ndidi, on her birthday and may have given her one of the best gifts ever, after teasing it with a picture on social media.

Ndidi married his childhood sweetheart, Fortunate Chidinma, at a private wedding on May 25, 2019. The event was graced by a few colleagues, including Kelechi Iheanacho.

Wilfred Ndidi playing for Nigeria in the Unity Cup final against Jamaica. Photo by Visionhaus.

The pair have kept their relationship off social media, though they share loved-up pictures once in a while, and the wife celebrates her footballer husband online.

Ndidi buys car for his wife?

The Leicester City midfielder shared a picture of his wife on his Instagram page with the caption “Happy Birthday My Love”, and received well-wishes from colleagues, including Moses Simon and John Ogu.

In a separate post on his Instagram story, Ndidi shared her picture standing in front of a Bentley Bentayga, sparking rumours that he bought her a car.

Wilfred Ndidi's wife poses for photo with a Bentley Bentayga. Photo from @ndidi.

According to Carmart, the 2022 model of the car is worth around ₦300 million, an expensive buy from a player who has never shown off any car on social media.

He earns over ₦150 million per week at Leicester, and the cost of the car would not be a strain on his pockets.

Who is Fortunate Ndidi?

Fortunate Dinma is a Nigerian medical doctor, fashion entrepreneur and lifestyle enthusiast married to Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder.

She reportedly has three brothers and three sisters, though not much information is known about her parents, as she has decided to keep information about her life private.

She has a child with Ndidi, a daughter, Jaina, born a year after their wedding in 2020, to whom the footballer dedicated his 2021 FA Cup win with Leicester.

Ndidi’s future at Leicester City

Ndidi was individually decent despite a poor 202/25 season with Leicester City, suffering his second relegation in three years with the club, despite having two managers, including Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wilfred Ndidi during a Premier League match. Photo by Plumb Images.

He scored a goal and provided five assists, and was particularly impressive when he played as an attacking midfielder under former manager Steve Cooper.

He has two years left on his contract, but is unlikely to continue at the club after their relegation, particularly with his hefty wages being a burden in the EFL Championship.

According to multiple reports in the English media, he has a £9 million relegation release clause, with Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray interested in him.

Ndidi gifts Nduka Ugbade a car

Legit.ng previously reported that Ndidi gifted Nduka Ugbade a car as an appreciation for the coach who trained him during his time in Nigerian grassroots football.

Nduka Ugbade was part of the inaugural FIFA U17 World Cup winners in 1985. Since his retirement, he has worked as a coach at the famous Nath Boys' Academy.

