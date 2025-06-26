Super Eagles winger Samuel Chikwueze has splashed over N600 million on a brand new 2025 Mercedes-AMG G63

The 26-year-old built a mansion worth over N400 million for his father, Reverend John Nkasiobi Chukwueze, in their hometown

The AC Milan player is currently spending his holiday in Umuahia, Abia state, associating with his old friends

Samuel Chukwueze has splashed the cash on a brand new 2025 Mercedes-AMG G63 worth over N600m

The AC Milan winger is stopping at nothing to make himself happy by acquiring the automobile and houses.

The rise is one of Mercedes-Benz's most luxurious models as it combines sophisticated styling with practical features, including bulletproof.

Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria during the Unity Cup final against Jamaica at Gtech Community Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Brentford, England. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

In a clip that has since gone viral on the internet, the former Super gave his fans a glimpse of the exterior and interior. With his friends

According to Alpineco, the 2025 Mercedes-AMG G63 relies on a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine, which is aided by a 48-volt hybrid system.

The V-8 engine also delivers 577 horsepower to its luxurious interior, which offers a blend of performance and comfort.

The car can withstand AR-15 and many other rifles, and the floor protection can absorb two (2) DM51 hand grenades, per MBUSA.

Other additional options includes: Anti-sabotage exhaust protection, Four run-flat inserts, front driver's & passenger power windows, heavy-duty upgraded suspension, heavy-duty door hinges, hidden red/blue LED strobe light, amongst others.

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

@aghenu_osafum said:

"Any artiste in Nigeria that can do this asides the big 3 should come out!!! Music money una!"

@_ezeamakaa wrote:

"Car that he won't drive for long, very soon he will return to Spain.

"They'll end up packing the car in his garage."

@AjibolaFaisol01 added:

"Money wey Davido take drink bear, footballer use am buy car."

@Olaoluw39017217 said:

"But how many times do they really driver these vehicles.. How many weeks do they spend in Nigeria in a year.. Anyways na una money."

Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria reacts after the Unity Cup final match against Jamaica at Gtech Community Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Brentford, England. Photo by: Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Chukwueze focuses on talent discovery

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze revealed that his target is to identify talents in Abia State.

According to Daily Post, the 26-year-old promised to continue hosting grassroots football to give younger children the opportunity to excel.

He explained that he was discovered at a similar football competition at Ugba Community Primary School a few years ago. He said:

"I grew up in Abia State and I also want to give an opportunity to other players to showcase their God-given talents."

Chukwueze visits church on Father's Day

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samuel Chukwueze worshipped at Streams of Joy Church in Umuahia on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15.

Streams of Joy International Church is led by Pastor Jerry Eze, widely known for his popular slogan: “What God cannot do, does not exist.”

In a video shared on TikTok, the AC Milan star was seen leaving the church service with his friends, accompanied by a team of bouncers for security.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng