Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface is in Marbella, Spain for the second phase of his post-season holiday

The Super Eagles forward enjoyed a great time during his holiday in Nigeria, most of which was in Lagos

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has teased up his compatriot after their time together on holiday in Nigeria

Victor Boniface has left Nigeria for the second phase of his holiday in Marbella Spain and his compatriot Victor Osimhen sent a message to the Bayer Leverkusen striker.

Super Eagles stars are gradually leaving the country after weeks of holiday, during which they shut down multiple locations in the city of Lagos partying and clubbing.

Victor Boniface training at Bayer Leverkusen's complex. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen and Boniface were the headliners visiting and hosting guests including Nigerian celebrities and social media influencers and were also seen at clubs and social gatherings.

The Galatasaray forward is still in Nigeria spending time with his family, but is expected to fly out in the coming days to finalise discussions around his future.

Boniface also has a decision to make over his future. He attempted to leave Leverkusen for Al-Nassr in January, but the club opted to sign Colombian striker Jhon Duran instead.

Duran is reportedly in discussions to leave and join Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, which could open the door for another attempt for the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen sends message to Boniface

The Germany-based striker is in Marbella for another round of holiday and this time also working on his fitness ahead of the new season, in which he could play for a new club.

Osimhen shared a photo of the two players on his Instagram story with an emotional caption to his comrade.

“I dey miss this guy, @boniface_jrn,” he wrote.

Boniface responded telling his senior man to join him in Marbella.

TG Omori hails Osimhen and Boniface

Nigerian video director TG Omori has praised the duo of Osimhen and Boniface as the greatest of all time, telling Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to take a back seat.

“Osimhen and Boniface, my greatest of all time. Make Ronaldo and Messi go sit down for one side,” he wrote on his X page.

Fans were wondering what led to the post, but many assumed they met during the footballers’ holiday in Lagos.

@goya_jr wrote:

“Osimhen and Boniface dey try, but no use bedroom slippers compare them to football boots abeg.”

@milanopendrago wrote:

“E no dey hard to know who them don press money for this app!😂”

@FelaCraig wrote:

“TG calm down them go reach everybody 😂😂😂”

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after winning the Turkish Super League title. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

@mrbowls006 wrote:

“Awon guys don plaster your Aza with something huge 😂😂😂”

@Ranks199 wrote:

“Hmmm, fascinating top whining, anyways osimhen nah baller nah and boniface nah still try ur luck, cause he neve really prove us wrong to some level and that’s just fact.”

Boniface trains at Marbella pitch

Legit.ng reported that Boniface trains at Marbella Football Centre which costs around €200 (₦362,000) per session as he steps up his fitness for the new season.

He is with teammate Matej Kovar at the same pitch which has hosted top stars, including new Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in the past.

