Yakubu Aiyegbeni speaks out on his infamous 2010 World Cup miss, urging Nigerians to remember his contributions, not just the blunder

Despite scoring a penalty moments after the miss, fans continue to single him out 15 years later

Yakubu insists even legends like Messi and Ronaldo miss chances, yet he is treated differently

Former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has finally broken his silence on the infamous miss that has haunted Nigerian football fans for over a decade.

Speaking in an interview, Yakubu addressed the fallout from his shocking miss in Nigeria’s 2010 FIFA World Cup clash against South Korea, a moment still discussed and debated 15 years later.

Yakubu's career for the Super Eagles has been defined largely by his infamous miss at the 2010 FIFA World Cup group game against South Korea. Photo by Jamie McDonald

During the group stage match in South Africa, Yakubu was presented with a seemingly unmissable opportunity just two metres from goal.

To the shock of Nigerians, the striker failed to convert, sparking an outpouring of criticism that still lingers today, Tribal Football reports.

Even though he scored a penalty just 10 minutes later to level the match, the damage was done. In the eyes of the fans, the miss cost Nigeria a place in the knockout rounds.

Yakubu blasts Nigerians who still bully him

Yakubu has had enough of the blame game and has bared his mind on the bullying he has had to endure for over 15 years since the incident.

“We should all forget the miss and remember the good ones,” he said.

“It’s almost 14 years already, and people still talk about that miss, not the goals I scored or the times I helped Nigeria qualify.”

While many fans recall Yakubu’s miss with disappointment, few acknowledge the mental strength it took for him to step up and convert a penalty just minutes later.

After Chinedu Obasi was fouled in the box, the former Everton striker calmly slotted home from the spot in the 69th minute.

“I still had the courage to take the penalty after 10 minutes,” Yakubu added.

“And people still send me messages about missing that goal. What about the goals I scored before then? What about when I helped Nigeria qualify and still got dropped?”

Despite a career that spanned more than a decade with the Super Eagles, fans continue to define Yakubu’s legacy by a single missed chance, OwnGoal Nigeria reports.

“Even Messi and Ronaldo miss chances,” he said, “but people still talk about my own — maybe they just love me for that.”

More than just one moment

Yakubu’s remarks reflect a deeper issue within Nigerian football: the tendency to define players by singular moments rather than their full body of work.

Yakubu made his debut for Nigeria in 2000 and scored 21 goals in 58 appearances for the Super Eagles. Photo by Steve Haag

The 2010 World Cup campaign was doomed by more than one miss: Nigeria had already lost to Argentina and Greece, and the entire team underperformed under coach Lars Lagerback.

Still, Yakubu’s miss became a meme, a punchline, and a symbol of disappointment.

Now, 15 years on, Yakubu is asking for fairness and recognition of all he gave to Nigeria’s football journey.

