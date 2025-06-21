Victor Osimhen revealed he waited over an hour just to take a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo during their first meeting

The Nigerian striker shared that Ronaldo welcomed him warmly and praised his game, leaving a lasting impression

Ronaldo recently captained Portugal to win the Nations League despite clocking 40 months ago

Victor Osimhen may be one of football’s rising stars, but even the Super Eagles striker is still a fanboy of some legends of the game.

The 26-year-old forward recently recalled the unforgettable moment he met his football idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The scene was set after Napoli’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Juventus in 2021. Instead of heading straight home, Osimhen had one goal in mind: getting a photo with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Speaking in an interview with Daddy Freeze, Osimhen disclosed how he approached Ronaldo to ask for a selfie after the game.

“I said to him, ‘Cris, I would like to take a picture with you.’ He said, ‘Yeah, come to the dressing room,’” Osimhen shared.

What followed was an unexpected test of patience.

“Buffon saw me, came to me, and asked what I wanted. He went to the gym and told me Ronaldo was working out, told me to sit with him.

We were just talking, it was almost 30 minutes, he was not out yet,” Osimhen said. “I waited for one hour, he was still working out.”

A moment worth the wait

When Ronaldo finally arrived, the experience did not disappoint, as Osimhen was struck not just by Ronaldo’s physique, but also by his humility and encouragement.

“Look at the laps and the veins, you would think he was 25 at that time,” Osimhen disclosed. “He said, ‘Great game, just keep on going,’ and I shook his hand.”

The encounter meant more than just a fan picture. It was a brief but powerful moment of connection between a young star and one of football’s most disciplined icons.

Two paths, one respect

While Ronaldo has gone on to lift the UEFA Nations League trophy as Portugal captain and remains the face of Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Osimhen’s profile is still taking shape.

The Nigerian forward has reportedly turned down offers from the Middle East, instead holding out for a move to a top-tier European club, with Manchester United and Chelsea among the interested sides, GOAL reports.

The exchange with Ronaldo may have lasted just seconds, but the impact was lifelong for Osimhen.

Osimhen enjoys celebrity holiday in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen is having a swell time since returning to Lagos, Nigeria, for the holiday after a successful 2024/25 season.

The Super Eagles star, in the company of teammate Victor Boniface, has been linking up with different celebrities in the music industry.

The 26-year-old has visited Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, Popular OAP Ifedayo Larinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, and most recently the duo of Cubana Chiefpriest and Afrobeats star Davido.

