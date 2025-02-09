Emmanuel Dennis has joined English club Blackburn Rovers on loan in a bid to revive his struggling career

Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis has vowed to follow in the footsteps of Nigerian football legend Yakubu Aiyegbeni as he embarks on a new chapter with Blackburn Rovers.

The 27-year-old forward secured a loan move from Nottingham Forest to Rovers, seeking to revive his career after months of limited game time at Nottingham Forest.

Emmanuel Dennis made his debut for Blackburn Rovers in their 2-0 defeat to Wolves in the FA Cup on Sunday. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Dennis finally made his Rovers debut in the FA Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers but was unable to prevent his side from suffering a 2-0 defeat.

The Super Eagles forward’s last professional match came in April 2024 during his loan spell at Watford.

However, despite the setback, Dennis remains optimistic and inspired by Yakubu’s remarkable impact during his time at Blackburn.

Dennis draws inspiration from Yakubu’s legacy

Before his debut, Dennis expressed his admiration for Yakubu Aiyegbeni, who had a prolific spell at Blackburn Rovers in the 2011/12 season. Speaking to RoversTV, Dennis said:

“I am very hungry. I really want to play football and hope that we are going to have great moments together. Yakubu played here, and growing up, I watched him play. It is a club I am very familiar with from Nigeria. I was really pleased they wanted me, I wanted to come.”

Yakubu was a dominant force for Rovers, netting 17 goals in 30 appearances during his time at the club. Dennis hopes to replicate such an impact and establish himself as a key figure for the team.

“He scored a lot of goals, so many! Yakubu is really big in Nigeria and African football. His contribution, playing in the Premier League, what a guy! He inspired me in some ways because I watched games, and he was a really good player,” Dennis added.

Though Dennis played 66 minutes in his debut at Ewood Park, he couldn’t help his team avoid elimination from the FA Cup. Wolverhampton secured their victory with first-half goals from João Gomes and Matheus Cunha.

Yakubu’s achievements at Blackburn Rovers

Yakubu left a lasting legacy at Blackburn Rovers during the 2011/12 season, despite the club struggling in the Premier League.

The former Super Eagles forward became an instant fan favourite, delivering match-winning performances and scoring crucial goals.

One of his most memorable moments came in December 2011 when he netted four goals in a single match against Swansea City, showcasing his lethal finishing ability.

Even though Blackburn suffered relegation at the end of the season, Yakubu’s contribution stood out, finishing as the club’s top scorer with 17 league goals.

Dennis excluded from Nottingham Forest squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dennis has been left out of the Nottingham squad for the 2024-2025 Premier League season.

The striker will play no part in the Reds' campaign for the league title, as his name was omitted from the squad.

