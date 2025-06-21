Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has joined the league of players spending their holidays in Nigeria

The Udinese visited the primary school of his father and paid a courtesy visit to the King of Amechi Uwani

The 25-year-old has been engaged in extracurricular activities since arriving in the village, winning the heart of the community

Maduka Okoye has joined the growing list of Super Eagles stars spending their holidays in Nigeria after their 2024/25 season.

The Udinese star got dropped by coach Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe last March.

Two months later, the former Mali handler invited the goalkeeper for the Unity Cup in London and was in goal during the international friendly against Russia, which ended 1-1.

Maduka Okoye of Udinese gestures during the Serie A match against Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Okoye visits father's house

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye visited his father's house in the village on Friday afternoon, June 20.

In a post on TikTok, the former Sparta Rotterdam star took a tour of the compound located at Amechi Uwani, Enugu South Local Government Area in Enugu State.

The German-born player showcased the local setting of the building as the kitchen and bathroom were located behind the house. He wrote:

"Where my father grew up".

Okoye proceeded to visit the Community Primary School Amechi Awkunano, where his father attended before getting married to his mother.

The visibly happy children tried to mob Maduka Okoye but were prevented by a teacher.

The football star waved back at the elated pupil before heading back to town. He wrote:

"My father's primary school."

Maduka Okoye of Udinese plays during the Serie A match against Cagliari in Italy on May 3, 2025.

Okoye vibes to Ogene music

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye embarked on fitness exercise at Okpara Square in Enugu State on Saturday, June 21.

As seen in a video trending on social media, the 24-year-old was vibing to Ogene music during the routine.

After the exercise, the football star purchased a plate of the popular local delicacy, African salad (ABACHA).

Okoye paid a visit to the Royal Highness of his community, demonstrating his respect for local traditions.

The 24-year-old made his debut for the Super Eagles against Brazil at the Singapore stadium per Nation Sports.

Legit.ng compiled reactions from Maduka Okoye's visit. Read them below:

Emeka Oguadinma wrote:

"As you honour your father's land and also step your foot in the soil of your ancestors. You will have long life, your next visit by January 2026 you will come with AFCON Trophy and also bring home this World Cup you are preparing for. So shall it be Iseeeeeeeee."

Alfred Eze said:

"This one wey our Naija foothballers dey come back home.

"Waiting the xup?😀"

Nwaigwe Ugochukwu added:

"Welcome home brother."

Okoye reconciles with his Dutch girlfriend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff have reconciled after a brief but intense public dispute that took social media by storm.

The couple, who have been together for four years and share a son, Emiliano Isaiah, have now put their differences aside and are moving forward as a family.

The controversy began when Westhoff, a popular model and social media influencer, took to Instagram to share emotional messages about her dissatisfaction with Okoye.

