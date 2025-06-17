Former Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo celebrated his 36th birthday and hosted a party at his Lagos mansion

Top Nigerian footballers, including Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface, turned up for their senior man

The Super Eagles players gave the Saudi-based forward a guard of honour while entering the party hall

Super Eagles stars celebrated Odion Ighalo yesterday when the former Nigerian national team striker celebrated his 36th birthday at his Lagos mansion.

Ighalo returned to Nigeria after a poor season with Al-Wehda, during which the club was relegated to the second division of the Saudi Arabian football leagues.

Odion Ighalo playing for Al-Wehda against Al-Kholood. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, despite the abysmal season, the former Osun United striker scored seven goals and provided two assists in 34 matches in all competitions.

His contract at the club will expire on June 30, 2025, and has yet to renew. He will be open to joining a new club.

Super Eagles stars celebrate Ighalo

AFCON 2019 Golden Boot winner, Ighalo, turned 36 yesterday, June 16, 2025 and hosted a lavish party at his Lagos mansion, which was graced by Super Eagles stars.

Some of the players in attendance included Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Frank Onyeka, Peter Olayinka, Paul Onuachu, Raphael Onyedika, amongst others. Beyond those who were at the party, the former Manchester United received well wishes online.

As seen in a video on social media, they honoured the player they famously dubbed senior man by giving him a guard of honour during his entrance into the party arena.

Fans reacted to the video, applauding the camaraderie of the players, with a fan pointing out the nonchalant gesture of Boniface.

@tobe wrote:

“See our Super Eagles dey turn up for Ighalo birthday! Man dem showing that unity no be only for pitch - even party ground dem dey represent! Who no love see players dey vibe like regular naija people? This chemistry go reflect for field, no cap!”

@SamuelOluseun2 wrote:

“This is lovely, seeing the bounding among these leaves some kind of joy inside me. Make dem gather create like five clubs for NPFL, let's make it more competitive.”

Odion Ighalo playing for Al-Wehda against his former club Granada. Photo by Fermin Rodriguez.

Source: Getty Images

@DelFixz wrote:

“Boniface can never be serious 😂”

@DiabloChaze wrote:

“Boniface just so unserious”

Nwabali sends touching message to Ighalo

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali sent a beautiful message to Ighalo on the occasion of his 36th birthday, acknowledging him for h

“Never will I forget all you have done for me. May all you have prayed for come to pass. As you add another year to your age, may you experience it more than you can ever imagine. Happy birthday, legend,” he wrote on Instagram.

Stanley Nwabali's message to Odion Ighalo on his 36th birthday. Photo from @nwabali.

Source: Twitter

Ighalo’s mother welcomed him to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Ighalo's mother burst with joy while welcoming his son back to Nigeria after months away on club duty with Saudi Pro League side Al-Wehda.

The striker visited his mum, Alhaja Martina, who gladly introduced her son to the guests at her house, and the Saudi-based forward flaunted the video on social media.

