Super Eagles stars are turning up and shutting down everywhere in Lagos during their post-season holiday

Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface have been in the news more for their multiple linkups and outings

The two players shut down a nightclub in Lagos with Cubana Chiefpriest and Afrobeats star Davido

Super Eagles stars are splashing the cash during their holiday in Nigeria as Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface link up with Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest.

Osimhen has been in Nigeria days before the Sallah break after a successful season with Galatasaray during which he scored 37 goals and won the league and cup double.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

He flew into Nigeria after a deadlock in contract negotiations with Al-Hilal over a proposed move to the Saudi Arabian club, with Galatasaray also in contact to sign him permanently.

His close pal Boniface, arrived at the same time after playing for Nigeria during the 1-1 draw against Russia in an international friendly at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Since arriving in Nigeria, the two have been mostly spotted together hanging out with top Nigerian artistes and influencers, including rapper Odumodublvck.

Osimhen, Davido, and Boniface Chiefpriest shut down Lagos club

Boniface and Osimhen's fun train arrived at Cubana Chiefpriest’s mansion in Lagos in the company of Afrobeats star, David all of whom head for Proxy Lagos night club.

As seen in a video trending on social media, they turned up at the club, with Chiefpriest and Davido arriving in the singer's Mercedes-Benz Maybach Virgil Abloh worth about ₦400 million.

The footballers arrived in the Napoli-owned forward, Osimhen’s Lamborghini Urus worth about ₦370 million, which he bought for his birthday in December.

Chiefpriest bragged they have $50,000, which is over ₦75 million to spend as they partied all night and jammed to several songs from Davido, including his viral hit With You.

Their budget for the night drew reactions from fans on social media.

@UrglyGramm wrote:

“Yoruba people no dey lie sometimes. Rich people go hang out with rich people, poor people go hangout with poor people, nothing like Hollywood movie for real life ooo😂😂”

@adebayo_life wrote:

“my online calculations they spent up to 45m”

@abayomidaramol1 wrote:

“Wait o who go clear the bill?”

@1BoycalledBoye asked:

“Who is ganna pay for this bills Davido or Victor Osimhen”

@Opamulero replied:

“Dem say footballers dey get money pass musician Abi. Shey osimhen go get money pass Davido?”

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

All four of them are millionaires in dollars. Boniface is estimated to be worth $2 million, while Cubana Chiefpriest has a net worth of about $17mil, Osimhen reportedly worth $30 million, while Davido has an estimated net worth of over €70 million.

Cubana Chiefpriest brags about his guests

Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest bragged on Instagram after hosting Afrobeats star Davido and footballers Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface at his Lagos mansion.

The socialite claimed he hosted people of a combined net worth of over a billion dollars, which is an exaggeration, as all four combined are worth less than a fifth of a billion.

