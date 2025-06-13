Boxer Anthony Joshua is in Ghana and surprised fans at the airport with a skill no one knew he had

The British-Nigerian boxer is in the West African country as a guest for the ‘biggest’ boxing event

Joshua has not fought since losing to Daniel Dubois in the IBF heavyweight title bout in June 2024

Anthony Joshua showed fans a side of him that they have probably never seen before after arriving in Ghana for a boxing event later tonight.

Joshua is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time and is gradually nearing the end of his career, having not stepped into the ring since losing to Daniel Dubois in June 2024.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk at the Ring Magazine Award in London. Photo by Mark Robinson.

Source: Getty Images

He has a professional record of 28 wins and 4 losses from 32 fights. He won his first 22 fights before losing to Andy Ruiz Jr in his 23rd fight. He lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk before Dubois.

Joshua does motorbike stunt

Joshua arrived in Ghana days ago and was received by fans at the airport, including a young girl who presented him with a flower bouquet, while local dancers performed.

As seen in a video shared on Instagram by GH Hyper, the former heavyweight champion met some bikers and took one of their bikes, riding off and showing his skills to the amusement of the fans.

According to GBC Ghana Online, he is in the country to attend the “Battle of Beasts” Boxing Night, the biggest boxing event in recent times in Ghana.

The event is hosted by Sharaf Mahama, CEO of Legacy Rise Sports and son of President John Dramani Mahama, and will feature ten high stakes fights.

The event will be held at the 4,000-capacity Bukom Boxing Arena later this night, June 13, 2025. The WBC Africa Bridgerweight, WBO Africa Bantamweight and national titles will be on the line.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson.

Source: Getty Images

Joshua could retire in 2026

Anthony Joshua has been a professional boxer for 12 years but is fast approaching the end of his career, which could come as early as 2026.

According to his promoter, Eddie Hear, he has nothing much to do in the sport, with only Tyson Fury, the high-profile boxer, left he has yet to face.

“Probably 2026 will be his last year in the sport,” Hearn said on The Ariel Helwani Show.

“I mean you never know, but thinking about it, it’s probably three fights away. If I’m advising AJ I’m thinking, ‘We’re back this year, two Tyson Fury fights, what else is there to do?’.

Hear added that Dubois, Usyk and Fury are the worthy opponents left that he could fight before retiring, particularly his compatriot Fury.

“But for me, something feels right about beating Tyson Fury twice and then sailing off into the sunset.”

Nigerian boxer died in Ghana

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olarenwaju died in Ghana after collapsing in the third round of a fight and was confirmed dead at the hospital.

The Nigerian Boxing Board of Control claimed that he was not cleared for the fight, but went ahead so as to raise money to offset his debt back home in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng