Lamine Yamal plays for Spain at the international level, though he was eligible for two African countries and carries both in his heart while playing for the European country.

Yamal is a product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy and made his debut in 2023 under former manager Xavi Hernandez and became a first-team regular in the 2023/24 season.

Lamine Yamal playing for Spain during their UEFA Nations League loss to Portugal. Photo by Sebastian Widmann.

Source: Getty Images

He has matured rapidly into one of the best players in the world at 17 and is receiving Ballon d'Or shouts after an outstanding season for Hansi Flick’s Barcelona.

He recently competed in the UEFA Nations League finals and caught attention with his comment about the Ballon d'Or, drama with Cristiano Ronaldo and other little-known details.

Why Yamal wears two other flags on his boots

Yamal was born in Esplugues de Llobregat, Catalonia, to immigrant parents who were from Africa. His father, Mounir Nasraoui, is from Larache, Morocco, while his mother, Sheila Ebana, is from Bata, Equatorial Guinea.

They separated when he was three years old, but have collectively raised him and have been pictured with him at award ceremonies and after winning titles.

He opted to represent the country of his birth, Spain, at international level, despite receiving approaches from Morocco and Equatorial Guinea to play for them.

According to Sport Bible, he carries both countries with him by having their flags engraved on his Adidas F50 boots while playing for Spain and Barcelona.

What Equatorial Guinea and Morocco said about Yamal

Equatorial Guinea and Morocco hold Yamal in high esteem despite not playing for them, and representatives from both countries confirmed that they reached out to him.

Venancio Tomas Ndong Micha, Equatorial Guinea’s Football Federation president, spoke about that Barcelona star in 2024, claiming they expect big things from him.

Lamine Yamal's boots in the locker room before Spain vs Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final. Photo by Maja Hitij.

Source: Getty Images

“Even though Lamine is not playing for Equatorial Guinea, we hold him very close in our hearts and think he is going to do many things for Equatoguinean football,” Micha told BBC Sport.

“Lamine Yamal is a once-in-a-generation talent - we tried to bring him to the Moroccan national team, but it wasn’t possible,” Morocco's head coach Walid Regragui told El Chiringuito.

“Lamine Yamal was completely honest with me. I presented him with Morocco’s future projects, including the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 World Cup.”

Ronaldo defends Yamal after UEFA Nations League final

Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo defended Yamal after Portugal beat Spain to win the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

The teenager was under criticism for his comments and antics before and after the match, but the 40-year-old veteran urged fans to leave him alone, as he is just a kid.

