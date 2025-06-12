Two-time Premier League winner John Mikel Obi has shared his thoughts on Chelsea’s signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town

Mikel questioned whether the young striker can win trophies for the Blues and perform under pressure

The 38-year-old believes Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen would make a far greater impact if signed by the club

John Mikel Obi has expressed concerns over Chelsea’s decision to sign Liam Delap instead of long-term target and Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

The English giants are gearing up for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13.

Chelsea have been drawn in Group D alongside Flamengo, Espérance Sportive de Tunis, and Los Angeles FC.

Obi speaks on Delap and Club World Cup

Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi has said the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup presents an opportunity for new signing Liam Delap to prove him wrong.

According to Standard Sport, Obi described the tournament as a chance for Chelsea to win more silverware and test their younger talents.

The former Super Eagles captain acknowledged that Delap is a good striker with the potential to make an impact.

However, he questioned whether the former Ipswich Town forward has what it takes to be a true game-changer for the team.

Obi said winning the tournament would be an added advantage to the club over their rival in the English Premier League. He said via TribalFootball:

“For me, the FIFA Club World Cup is another trophy to be won. Chelsea is a team that competes to win.

“The prize money for the winners is £100 million. Winning the money is a massive advantage against other Premier League teams. Winning trophies is in the DNA of Chelsea Football Club. That is what we do, that is what we are.

“For Delap, everyone knows who I want to come to the club. I like Liam Delap, he is a good young player. Is he a proven scorer in the EPL and can he deliver for a big club like Chelsea? These are the questions.”

Delap, a 22-year-old, scored 12 goals for relegated Ipswich Town in the 2024/25 season, per Transfermarkt.

Mikel speaks on Osimhen

Super Eagles legend John Mikel Obi believes 2023 CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen would quickly settle at Chelsea, thanks to his experience.

According to Daily Motion, the former Stoke City midfielder said the Napoli striker could seamlessly fit into the squad and help the club win trophies.

The UEFA Champions League winner also emphasised the need for Chelsea to restore their winning culture and mentality. He said:

“Victor Osimhen is a finished article. If you want a player who can come in straight away, get you goals, win you trophies, put you in the top four, you have to pay the big bucks.

"If you want to win, you have to bring in a Victor Osimhen."

Mass exodus looms at Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that London club Chelsea are gearing up for a major squad overhaul this summer, with as many as 14 players potentially leaving the club.

The Stamford Bridge outfit secured a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, alongside winning the Conference League title, but manager Enzo Maresca is set to reshape the squad with fresh talent.

The Blues are looking to offload several players to streamline the squad, and winger Noni Madueke, who scored 11 goals last season, is reportedly on the market as the club targets new attacking options.

