Manchester United endured a disastrous season, finishing 15th on the Premier League table

The Red Devils also lost the UEFA Europa League final to London club Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao

Manchester United's chief executive has fired a warning to Ruben Amorim ahead of next season

Manchester United's chief executive has fired a strong warning to Ruben Amorim ahead of next season after the team finished 15th on the Premier League table.

Erik ten Hag started the season with United before he was sacked in December, and United hired Amorim, who left Sporting Lisbon midway through the season.

Manchester United co-owners Avram Glazer and Sir Jim Ratcliffe with the CEO Omar Berrada during the Europa League final in Bilbao. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Amorim endured a difficult spell in the Premier League, eventually finishing 15th after picking up less than one point per game for the remainder of the season.

However, he guided United through to the UEFA Europa League final and had the opportunity to finish the season strongly, but lost to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao.

Berrada fires warning to Amorim

Manchester United's chief executive, Omar Berrada, has fired a warning to head coach Ruben Amorim ahead of next season, claiming the club has clear expectations.

Speaking at the public release of the club's recent account information, Berrada claims pride at reaching a European final, but admits the club has fallen off their standards.

“We were proud to reach the final of the UEFA Europa League. But ultimately, we were disappointed to finish as runner-up in Bilbao,” he said as quoted by Mirror UK.

“We had a difficult season in the Premier League, which we all know fell below our standards - and we have a clear expectation of improvement next season.”

The club have begun restructuring the team for next season, having completed the £62.5 million signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

They are also in discussion with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo and have seen their first offer of £50 million rejected, with the London club demanding at least £60 million.

Ruben Amorim looks dejected during Manchester United's final game of this season against Aston Villa. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

There will also be multiple outgoings. Marcus Rashford is expected to leave after spending the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa. Amorim has told Alejandro Garnacho to find a new club.

Captain Bruno Fernandes received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia worth £700,000 per week, double what he currently earns, but rejected it. The deal could have earned United a windfall of at least £80mil.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund will also leave this summer and is a primary target for Inter Milan as a striker next season, even before Christian Chivu was hired as the new head coach.

Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana's future is uncertain and could be sold if a concrete offer in the region of the £47.2mil the club paid for him is received.

Amorim proposes drastic changes

Legit.ng previously reported that Amorim proposed changes to his squad after Manchester United missed out on playing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Portuguese manager claimed that he does not need a big squad as there would be fewer games next season, hence suggesting the sale of many first-team stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng