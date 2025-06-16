Togo legend Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed the reasons behind his controversial celebration in front of Arsenal fans after leaving the club

The 41-year-old scored a header in Manchester City's 4-2 victory over the Gunners during the 2009/2010 English Premier League season

The former Monaco star also led Togo to their only FIFA World Cup appearance in 2006, held in Germany

Emmanuel Adebayor has opened up about why he left Arsenal after three successful seasons at the club

Former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger signed the Togolese football icon from AS Monaco on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee

The 41-year-old went on to play for several top clubs, including Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

Emmanuel Adebayor of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Emirates in London, England. Photo by: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Why I left Arsenal- Adebayor

2008 CAF Player of the Year Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed that he was denied access to Arsenal’s training facility upon returning from summer break after the 2008/09 season.

In a post on Facebook, the UEFA Champions League runner-up shared that Arsene Wenger told him the club’s hierarchy no longer needed his services.

The Monaco legend expressed shock at Wenger’s remarks, especially after spending four seasons at the club and winning only the Football League Cup in the 2006/07 season. He said:

"I went for holiday and I returned to the club. I had a quick meeting with the boss (Arsene Wenger) and he was like we don't need you anymore; I was wowed.

"The next day, i came to the training ground and not allowed to enter the arena, that was when I realised that it is over."

Emmanuel Adebayor of Manchester City celebrates in front of the Arsenal fans after scoring during the Premier League match at the City of Manchester Stadium in England. Photo by: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Why I celebrated in front of Arsenal fans- Adebayor

2007 BBC African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed that Arsenal fans insulted his parents before the match between Manchester City and Arsenal.

The AFCON bronze medallist said he attempted to reach out to his former Arsenal teammates, but they gave him bad vibes.

Adebayor added that he has no regrets celebrating in front of the opposition fans after scoring in the game. He said:

"I went to Manchester City; that was the fourth game of the Premier League that season.

"When we filed into the Etihad stadium, Arsenal fans were already at the stadium singing. I could hear that famous Adebayor song: "Adebayor, Adebayor, give him that ball and he will score" but this time I realised that the song was different.

"Now the new version was attacking my parents (my mother and father), okay. You can insult me as you want, but not my parents. So I went to greet some of my brothers like Emmanuel Eboue, Alexandre Song, Gael Clichy, and they were all giving me attitude; it was not brotherhood.

"I said to myself that I understood what was going on and said, Emmanuel, you have to give everything. When I scored that goal, for me I called it a time for deliberation, like I have to give them something back.

"A lot of people asked me if I regretted my action and I told them no of course."

