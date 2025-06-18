Victor Osimhen’s former agent is reportedly warning clubs against signing the striker, using his fallout against Finidi George as justification

The fallout between Osimhen and Finidi began after comments questioning the striker’s commitment to the Super Eagles

Despite the controversy, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Juventus remain interested in the Napoli star

Victor Osimhen’s future has taken an unexpected twist as a former agent of the Nigerian striker is reportedly warning top European clubs against signing him.

The 26-year-old, who had an impressive loan spell at Turkish champions Galatasaray, is being linked with several top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to OwnGoal, a Nigerian football agent based in England claims Osimhen’s former agent has been privately discouraging potential suitors from pursuing a deal for the striker.

"I’m in a WhatsApp group with a couple of agents and anytime Osimhen’s name is brought up, he counters it. He has even shared the video of Osimhen’s rant against Finidi George about four times. It’s appalling, to be honest,” the source revealed.

Although Osimhen and the agent have not worked together for nearly three years, the bitterness of their separation appears to linger.

Finidi fallout now a transfer red flag

The drama centres on Osimhen’s heated social media attack on ex-Super Eagles head coach Finidi George.

The fallout began when Finidi publicly suggested that some players, including Osimhen, had to be begged to join the national team.

The former Super Eagles coach also hinted that Osimhen was used by top officials during the Africa Cup of Nations to cover up internal failings.

Feeling disrespected and misrepresented, Osimhen responded with a heated Instagram Live session, where the Napoli forward stated that he had lost all respect for Finidi and felt unfairly blamed for Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying struggles, Soccernet reports.

Finidi later claimed he reached out to the striker for clarification but never received an apology.

The former agent is now using this incident as supposed evidence of Osimhen’s “unprofessional behaviour,” a move many see as an attempt to damage the player’s reputation at a crucial time in his career.

The impact on Osimhen’s transfer

Osimhen’s parent club side, Napoli, is open to selling him this summer but only for the full release clause, estimated at €70 million.

Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal have expressed interest and are reportedly willing to meet the valuation. However, Osimhen has no interest in moving to the Middle East.

Top clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Juventus have all shown interest in the striker. Galatasaray, thrilled with his performance during the loan spell, are also pushing to sign him permanently.

Despite the noise from his former agent, Osimhen’s reputation as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards remains intact, at least for now.

Osimhen names club he will never join

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen’s future is a hot topic this summer amid interest from many clubs, and he has named one club he won't join regardless of the conditions.

Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer after four seasons at the Italian club, the last of which he spent on a season-long loan at Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce have attempted to unsettle their rivals in the pursuit of the Nigerian forward, but have been met with resistance, as the player is not considering them.

