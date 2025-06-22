Victor Osimhen continues his Lagos holiday in style, linking up with Afrobeats star Davido

The Super Eagles striker has made multiple celebrity appearances, from OdumoduBlvck to Olamide

Fans are loving Osimhen’s relaxed off-season vibe and his bond with Nigeria’s biggest stars

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is clearly enjoying his break from football as he continues to make waves in Lagos.

This time, the 26-year-old forward was seen linking up with none other than Nigerian music heavyweight Davido.

Victor Osimhen scored 26 goals in the Turkish Super Lig to claim the Golden Boot this season. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

In photos posted on Instagram by Osimhen, the pair were seen sharing laughs and good vibes during a private hangout, giving fans a taste of Nigeria’s star power in one frame.

Osimhen, who recently returned to Nigeria after a loan spell at Turkish club Galatasaray, has been living his best life in the bustling city of Lagos.

With a successful season behind him after netting 37 goals and winning the Super Lig and Turkish Cup per Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old Napoli forward is soaking in well-earned rest and reconnecting with the entertainment world.

A tour of Nigeria’s celebrity circuit

Osimhen’s off-season has been anything but quiet. Since his return, he has been spotted at multiple high-profile events and hangouts.

Victor Osimhen and Davido seen taking a stroll during a hangout in Lagos. Photo credit: Victor Osimhen

Source: Instagram

From chilling with rapper OdumoduBlvck to attending Olamide’s album listening party, the Super Eagles striker has shown he is not just a baller on the pitch; he has also got the star power to match off it as well.

The highlight, however, was his meet-up with Davido, one of Africa’s biggest Afrobeats superstars.

Osimhen and OBO shared a casual and cheerful vibe in their Lagos hangout, further blurring the lines between football and music, two of Nigeria’s biggest cultural exports.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the moment, with many calling it the “collab we didn’t know we needed.”

The vibe King of football

Osimhen is not just known for his incredible goal-scoring ability; he has become a fan favourite for his charisma, humility, and ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

Whether he is dancing to a beat like he did recently with Zlatan Ibile at his fashion store ZTTW, showing off his fashion sense, or cracking jokes with fans and celebrities alike, Osimhen’s presence brings energy.

His recent hangouts with Nigerian musicians also hint at something more: the growing crossover between footballers and singers, creating a powerful cultural synergy.

It is no surprise that Osimhen has become a bridge between both worlds, with his relaxed personality and superstar aura.

Osimhen informs teammates of his next club

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has decided on his next club and has informed his Galatasaray teammates, according to a latest report from the Turkish media.

Osimhen will part ways with Napoli permanently this summer after four seasons at the club, the last of which he spent on a season-long loan at Galatasaray.

The move to Galatasaray came after the mainstream European window closed and his proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli failed to materialise.

The Super Eagles star also negotiated a permanent exit with Chelsea, but he was not satisfied with the Blues' salary offer, thus rejecting the move on deadline day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng