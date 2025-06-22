Liverpool has offered Chiesa and Darwin Nunez plus cash in exchange for Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, but Napoli wants more

Osimhen dazzled in Turkey last season with 37 goals, winning both league and cup titles with Galatasaray

The 26-year-old striker is yet to decide his future as top European clubs chase his signature

Premier League champions Liverpool have officially entered the race for Victor Osimhen, but sealing a deal for the red-hot Nigerian forward away from Napoli will not come easily.

Osimhen’s current release clause sits at a hefty £64 million, and Napoli are refusing to grant any discounts.

The Italian club knows they have a prized asset, especially after the Nigerian striker's remarkable loan spell at Galatasaray, where he netted 37 goals and led the Turkish side to a league and cup double, per Transfermarkt.

According to GOAL, Liverpool have tabled a bold swap deal involving Federico Chiesa, Darwin Nunez, and cash amounting to £17 million, but Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is demanding even more.

Osimhen’s value skyrockets after Turkish dominance

After a turbulent time with injuries and squad changes in Napoli, Osimhen revived his career in Turkey, becoming the most feared striker in the Super Lig.

The Nigerian forward’s 37 goals in all competitions not only secured trophies for Galatasaray but also earned him the Player of the Season title.

This incredible form has reignited serious interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.

While Liverpool are leading the charge, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Juventus are all monitoring the situation closely.

Galatasaray themselves are desperate to make his loan move permanent, but may be priced out if a Premier League bidding war begins.

Osimhen’s next move is poised to be one of the biggest transfers involving an African player this summer.

Nigeria’s golden boy yet to decide future

Despite the noise, Osimhen has yet to decide where he will play next season.

Known for staying grounded, the 26-year-old is focused on choosing the best path for his career growth.

Whether that means a return to Napoli, a new challenge in England, or even staying in Turkey remains to be seen.

For Nigerian fans, Osimhen’s potential move to Liverpool is exciting, as playing under a dynamic, attacking system and potentially forming a new-look frontline with Mohamed Salah could take his game to the next level.

With the transfer window heating up, one thing is clear: Osimhen is not just a top striker; he is the most wanted Nigerian in world football right now.

Osimhen informs teammates of his next club

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has decided on his next club and has informed his Galatasaray teammates, according to a latest report from the Turkish media.

Galatasaray insider Yakup Cinar has revealed that the Super Eagles forward told his teammates at the Turkish club where he will be playing next season.

"This is private information. When Osimhen was leaving Türkiye, he told his Galatasaray teammates that he was going to Saudi Arabia. He may have changed his mind.”

