Victor Osimhen is taking his time before giving the final green light to his next club amid multiple interests

The Super Eagles forward has rejected multiple proposals from Al-Hilal worth up to €45 million per season

Galatasaray are yet to receive a go-ahead from him despite being the other club to submit a proposal

Victor Osimhen is keeping clubs interested in his signature, waiting as he is yet to give a green light despite two concrete proposals on his table.

Galatasaray and Al-Hilal have submitted proposals to the Super Eagles forward. He has rejected Al-Hilal outright, while he has yet to respond to Galatasaray’s offer.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after winning the league title. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The Saudi Pro League club’s proposal was reportedly worth €45 million per season, with the clause that he will play for the club at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States

The Turkish champions’ offer is worth a basic €21mil and €5mil in bonuses. He left his current loan club pending before flying out to Lagos, Nigeria, for a well-deserved holiday.

Galatasaray bored of Osimhen's waiting game

Multiple reports suggest that the Nigerian has recently become attractive to top European clubs again and has been contacted by up to eight clubs in the past week.

The striker anticipated this, hence not giving final words to Galatasaray, despite the club matching his salary demands from a club in Europe and having Champions League football.

Turkish football commentator Murat Ozbostan has disclosed that the league champions are tired of waiting as they are keen to move on to other positions which need strengthening in their team.

“Osimhen rejected the Arabs but keeps Galatasaray on the bench. He is still waiting for offers from teams such as Chelsea, Juventus and Liverpool,” he told A Spor.

“Galatasaray has allocated a total salary budget of 25 million Euros. This is a record. It is obvious that the Galatasaray management is tired of this because there are other deficiencies in the team.

“Whether Osimhen comes or not affects 4-5 transfers at once. If Osimhen goes to England today, the management will look at its own path.”

According to Goal, the club's vice president, Abdullah Kavukcu, claimed that they are not looking at plan B as they only want the Napoli-owned forward.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The 25-time Turkish Super League champions have already secured the signing of Leroy Sane as a free agent after he declined a contract renewal from Bayern Munich.

They are also working on signing a goalkeeper to replace the departed Fernando Muslera, with Barcelona’s Marc Andre Ter Stegen, Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin and Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic among the options.

Former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan is one of their options in midfield, with Turkish international Hakan Calhanoglu also one of their targets in the middle of the park.

Osimhen informs Galatasaray teammates of his plan

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen informed his Galatasaray teammates of his decision on his next club before he flew out to his home country, Nigeria, for holiday.

The striker has reportedly told his teammates that he will be heading to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Hilal planning to submit a fifth proposal to his camp, having rejected others.

Source: Legit.ng