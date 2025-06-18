Victor Osimhen will decide his future as he is expected to leave Napoli permanently this summer

Osimhen has offers from top European and Saudi Pro League clubs, including Premier League sides

The Super Eagles forward has yet to decide his next club at this stage, but has named one club he won't join

Victor Osimhen’s future is a hot topic this summer amid interest from many clubs, and he has named one club he won't join regardless of the conditions.

Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer after four seasons at the Italian club, the last of which he spent on a season-long loan at Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring against Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup. Photo by Isa Terli.

Source: Getty Images

The loan was necessitated by his failure to secure a permanent move in the summer of 2024 after Napoli botched his moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli.

He attempted to join Chelsea, with the two clubs proposing a swap deal with Romelu Lukaku, which Osimhen's representatives rebuffed, and the move failed to go through due to a lack of personal terms agreement.

George Gardi, an agent with a good relationship with Turkish clubs, offered him to Galatasaray, and the Turkish champions took advantage of his situation to sign him on loan.

He impressed during his loan spell. As noted by Transfermarkt, he scored 37 goals and provided eight assists to win the Golden Boot, Best Player and Best Goal.

The performances boosted his stocks and have most of Europe's major clubs and Galatasaray after him, while Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal also joined the race.

Osimhen names the club he won't join

Galatasaray and Al-Hilal are the two clubs which have advanced on the Osimhen deal this summer, with the Saudi club offering as much as €45 million per annum.

The Turkish champions offered him €26mil including bonuses, but the race was thrown wide after reports emerged that other clubs, including Real Madrid, have contacted the Nigerian.

Osimhen, despite having multiple offers, has written off a team from his potential suitors, citing how intense the rivalry in Turkey is for his decision.

“I was intimidated by the fanaticism in Napoli. The fanaticism in Türkiye is greater than Napoli,” Osimhen was quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“If I were to move from one club to another in Istanbul, I would be worn out. I am not keen on that.”

Fenerbahce have attempted to unsettle their rivals in the pursuit of the Nigerian forward, but have been met with resistance, as the player is not considering them.

Victor Osimhen celebrates in front of Galatasaray fans after Galatasaray's win in the Turkish Cup. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Jose Mourinho needs more men in attack after the club released veteran forwards Dusan Tadic and Edin Dzeko at the expiration of their contracts.

It is believed that Fenerbahce are not exactly keen on Osimhen, but want to make sure their rivals don't sign him.

Fenerbahce missed out on Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported on how Fenerbahce missed out on Osimhen as they were the first club to be offered the chance to sign the striker on loan in the summer of 2024.

The club's vice president, Acun Ilicali, reportedly sat on the information and didn't pass it to President Ali Koc, though he has denied this in different interviews.

