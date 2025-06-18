Victor Osimhen is having a swell time since returning to Nigeria for the holidays after the end of the European season

The Nigerian forward, who joined Galatasaray on loan, has been linking up with different celebrities since his arrival

Osimhen was spotted in Afrobeats singer Zlatan’s fashion store in Lagos, where the 26-year-old spent big

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen made a large purchase at the fashion store ZTTW owned by Afrobeats singer Zlatan Ibile.

The 26-year-old striker has been on holiday in Nigeria and has been having a splendid time linking up with various celebrities, including comedian Sabinus, rapper OdumoduBlvck, and now Zlatan.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is back in Nigeria for the holiday after a successful season in Europe. Photo credit: Victor Osimhen

Osimhen, who was voted the Player of the Season award in Turkey after leading Galatasaray to win the Super Lig and Turkish Cup, also netted 37 goals in all competitions for the Istanbul giants.

The Super Eagles striker, who only joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer, also carted home the Golden Boot in the Super Lig with 26 goals per Transfermarkt.

Now that the season is over, Osimhen has returned to Nigeria for the holiday and has been making waves by having the best time, despite his future remaining undecided.

Osimhen links up with Zlatan

Osimhen’s recent stop at Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile’s ZTTW fashion store in Lagos has stirred a lot of attention online.

The Napoli striker made a big splash during a shopping spree at Zlatan’s clothing line headquarters, showing off his generosity and fashion-forward taste.

A video of both celebrities shopping and dancing together has since gone viral.

Osimhen splurges at ZTTW store

In a now-trending clip, Osimhen is seen browsing through premium items at Zlatan Ibile’s ZTTW (Zanku To The World) fashion store.

Not one to shy away from supporting homegrown brands, the 26-year-old forward spent a hefty amount during his visit, drawing admiration from fans and the artist himself.

Zlatan, a big name in the Nigerian music industry known for his vibrant energy and street anthems, hailed the football star for his loyalty and generosity.

Osimhen and Zlatan didn’t just shop, they entertained.

The duo lit up the fashion store with a playful dance routine, including Zlatan’s signature “Zanku” moves.

Zlatan Ibile is a prominent figure in the Nigerian music scene and is known for his hit songs and the viral "Zanku" dance routine. Photo credit: Zlatan Ibile

Fans online could not get enough of the fun between the two stars, with many praising Osimhen for his down-to-earth nature and willingness to vibe with the streets.

The video of their mini dance session has since racked up thousands of views, once again showing how sports and music personalities are uniting to create entertaining content that resonates deeply with young Nigerians.

Osimhen living his best life in Nigeria

This is not the first time Osimhen has been seen blending into Lagos’ buzzing pop culture since his arrival.

Just recently, he linked up with Victor Boniface and rapper Odumodublvck at the Lagos Island Block Party.

The heartwarming moment of Odumodublvck’s mother anointing Osimhen and Boniface after the event melted hearts online.

Osimhen shows off bundles of cash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen and Boniface made headlines over the weekend after their dramatic display of wealth at the wedding ceremony of Tolu Arokodare’s elder brother in Lagos.

The Napoli striker and his Bayer Leverkusen counterpart were spotted with multiple stacks of cash during the lavish wedding of Lawrence Arokodare, the elder brother of fellow Nigerian footballer Tolu Arokodare.

