Victor Osimhen recently splashed the cash on a 2022 Lamborghini Urus worth $300,000 (around N470million)

The Nigerian international was spotted in Lagos as he paid a courtesy visit to the legendary Obafemi Martins

'Obagoal' as Martins is fondly called, blessed his junior colleague's newly acquired ride praying in the Yoruba dialect

Nigerian football legend Obafemi Martins was spotted blessing Victor Osimhen's newly acquired Lamborghini Urus.

Only recently, Galatasaray of Turkey striker Osimhen splashed the cash on a 2022 edition of the ride reportedly worth around $300,000 (around N470 million).

It was gathered that the former Lille of France striker picked up his latest ride from a car dealer in Lagos as he arrived in town for the holidays.

Obafemi Martins was spotted blessing Victor Osimhen's Lamborghini Urus. Photo: polancoexoticcars.

Source: Instagram

The Chelsea and Arsenal target is a lover of luxury, and he lavished a whopping amount on his first Lamborghini.

Polanco Exotic Cars, an automobile company, shared the report of Victor Osimhen's latest acquisition on its official Instagram account.

Sharing a clip of the ride, the dealer congratulated the striker, who clocks 26 on December 29. Nigerian outlet Instablog9ja shared a clip of the special moment on Instagram:

"Footballer Obafemi Martins blesses his junior colleague Victor Osimhen’s newly acquired Lamborghini Urus."

Martins, who prayed in Yoruba, said:

"You will not falter. You won't offend the elders. You will not be involved in accident with this car. You won't suffer injury.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to the comment with mixed reactions to Osimhen's latest ride.

man.sbort said:

"Players save. 5 years after retirement they start selling their houses just like okocha. Don't let burna boy pressure una."

theloversalaga added:

"Prayer in Yoruba is too sweet and flows well."

promisee31 wrote:

"Osimhen deserve everything he got his a blessing to nigerians."

nzubechiii asked:

"Between footballers and musicians who makes more money."

Man United dealt Osimhen blow

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has reiterated that English club Manchester United cannot sign Osimhen.

Several teams, including the Red Devils, are making efforts to land the Nigerian international as soon as the January transfer window opens.

According to Buruk, Osimhen seems pleased with his situation in Turkey at the moment.

Source: Legit.ng